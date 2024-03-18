Stokies urged to get onboard the ‘Number Bus’ to improve number skills

Stoke on Trent College, in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent City Council, is inviting residents to improve their numeracy skills by hopping aboard the Stoke by Numbers Bus this week in Stoke-on-Trent. From Monday 18th March to Friday 22nd March the bus will be touring various locations around the city.

Stoke by Numbers is part of the government’s £560 million national programme, Multiply, which aims to transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of adults across the UK by offering flexible and free training. As part of the programme free numeracy training courses are being delivered across Stoke-on-Trent. With six delivery partners for the project, courses are available at a variety of locations.

Representatives from all the partners will be manning the bus throughout the week so that visitors can receive expert advice on the right course for them. Visitors to the bus will also receive a Stoke by Numbers goody bag and be able to engage in some number based fun activity. There’s plenty for everyone to takeaway, from top tips to useful tools and interactive problem solvers.

Anyone can drop in and visit the Multiply bus at the below locations across the city on the following dates:

Monday 18 March, 9.30-4.30pm, Longton Exchange Car Park

Tuesday 19 March, 9.30-2pm Christchurch Street, Fenton (next to Fenton Square)

Wednesday 20 March, 9.30-4.30pm ASDA Tunstall

Thursday 21 March, 9.30-1pm Stoke-on-Trent City Centre (Hanley)

Thursday 21 March, 1pm -5.30pm, Smithfield site, Hanley

Friday 22 March, 9.30-4.30pm, Burslem (opposite Barewall Art Gallery).

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College who are leading on the programme said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Number Bus to the city, it will provide an excellent opportunity for people to drop in and find out how we can help and support them to improve their number confidence.”

She added…

“Maths is so important for everyday life and an area where many of us can lack confidence. Whether budgeting for the weekly shop, helping children with homework or wanting to improve job prospects, the free training provided through Stoke By Numbers can help residents across Stoke-on-Trent improve their numeracy skills.

A Stoke-on-Trent City Council spokesman said: “We know that numeracy skills are really important, particularly at a time when families are trying to carefully manage their household budgets. We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Stoke on Trent College and the other Multiply learning partners (Acacia, Acorn Training, Pathways Group and Potteries Moneywise) to help residents with their maths skills. Whether families want to be able to better help children with their homework, manage their money or develop key skills for their career, Stoke By Numbers can help and the Multiply bus means that we can bring the fantastic advice the team have to offer direct to our residents.”