“Stronger together” Northampton College and Moulton College explore potential merger plans

Northampton College and Moulton College are exploring a potential merger to create a stronger, more resilient college that can better serve students, employers and communities across Northamptonshire.

The two colleges currently have a combined total of more than 12,000 students and approximately 1,100 staff and there is a shared belief between the senior leadership teams and governing bodies of both colleges that they are “stronger together”, enabling them to provide a transformational post-16 offer for the county and communities they serve.

The proposal to explore the benefits of a merger has already been approved by the Boards of Governors at both colleges.

If progressed, the merger would bring multiple benefits for students, staff and the wider community, including:

A wider range of courses and progression routes, supported by high‑quality specialist facilities. Students would have access to opportunities that neither organisation could deliver alone.

An enhanced post-16 and adult offer (including apprenticeships) for the communities of Northamptonshire.

Stronger position to equip students with the skills employers actually need.

More opportunities for staff collaboration and professional development, helping teams share expertise, innovate and strengthen teaching and learning.

Greater capacity and resources, enabling the new organisation to play a leading role in shaping the local skills agenda and supporting the county’s economic growth.

A more resilient organisation, better able to respond to changes in Government policy, funding and the needs of local communities.

Jason Lancaster, Principal and CEO of Northampton College, said:

“Further education is changing rapidly, and colleges have a shared ambition to deliver high quality skills training, respond effectively to employers’ needs and remain financially resilient. Exploring a merger gives us the opportunity to build an organisation that can meet these expectations and better serve our students and communities.”

The relationship between the two colleges has strengthened in recent years through shared professional development, joint student competitions, collaborative projects and work together through the Futureskills partnership with the University of Northampton.

Both colleges are recognised as Good by Ofsted and share a long-standing commitment to delivering high‑quality education across the county.

Oliver Symons, Principal and CEO of Moulton College, added:

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring together the strengths and expertise of both colleges. Our goal is to offer students more choice, clearer progression routes and improved access to specialist facilities. Employers will also benefit from a single, stronger partner that is responsive to local skills needs.”

At this stage, no final decision has been taken, with both colleges set to undertake detailed due diligence work in the coming months to fully understand the implications of the proposal and confirm whether it is in the best interests of students, staff and the wider community.

A final decision will be made by the Corporations of both colleges once this work is complete and all considerations have been carefully evaluated. Completion is currently targeted for January 2027, although significant work remains to be done before the project reaches its final stage.

There will be no immediate changes at either college following this announcement. Students, staff and stakeholders who have questions will be encouraged to visit a comprehensive online FAQ hub.