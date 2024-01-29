Student Art Exhibition at The Curve Gallery

Students from South Eastern Regional College are hosting an art exhibition to showcase their work across a range of media.

The exhibition opens on Thursday 8 February from 5pm-6pm and runs until 28 February at The Curve Gallery, Carnegie Library, Bangor.

Entitled ‘Where is your mind?’, the exhibition will feature self-selected works of art and photography from students on the Level 2 Art & Design, Level 3 Art & Design (Photography) at Bangor Campus and the Level 3 Art & Design, and Foundation Art, Design & Media Practice at both Bangor and Downpatrick Campuses.

The exhibition has been organised by second year photography students Leoni Given, Kitija Ernstsone, Ben O’Connor, and Wayne Thompson, who said,

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support emerging talent and enjoy a range of artwork, which you can also purchase.”

Please check gallery opening hours.

Visit Serc to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

