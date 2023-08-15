STUDENT SATISFACTION WITH COLLEGE HIGHER EDUCATION AHEAD OF SECTOR 

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has been rated as one of the best higher education providers in the Midlands as the results of the latest National Student Survey are revealed. NWSLC’s performance was ranked first ahead of local competitors for teaching, assessment feedback, student voice activities, access to information on mental wellbeing, and opportunities to express their ideas.

Carrie-Anne Abdulai, Assistant Principal at NWSLC said,

“We are delighted that students have continued to endorse the higher education provision at NWSLC in their responses to this year’s National Student Survey. We highly value students’ feedback and draw on it in the continued development of our higher education provision. It is fantastic to see that 92 per cent of those students that responded to the survey feel they have opportunities to feed back on their course experience and confirm that we act on what they tell us.

“Our students’ mental wellbeing is very important to us, and we always ensure that they have access to the information and support they need to thrive. Our success is reflected in the survey’s score of 96 per cent satisfaction based on National Student Survey outcomes. More than 90 per cent of students who responded to the survey were also positive about the teaching, learning and academic support they received. For nine out of the ten measures covered by the survey, NWSLC’s ranking was well above the national sector benchmark.

“What these results strongly demonstrate is that NWSLC is a great place to follow higher education programmes thanks to our clear focus on nurturing support and giving a voice to every individual student. Students can rest assured that they will benefit from personal attention, constructive and timely feedback, and a wide range of stimulating learning opportunities. We are very proud of the whole team that has worked so hard to maintain an excellent learning experience for our HE students.”

“NWSLC offers a wide range of degree-level courses and professional qualifications designed to help students focus on both the academic qualifications and practical employability skills needed to progress towards a fulfilling and exciting career. Through our close links with Coventry University and the University of West London, we have been able to design and deliver courses that build on existing qualifications offered by the college. As well as HNCs, HNDs and Foundation Degrees, we also offer full degree qualifications.”

