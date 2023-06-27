Students celebrate their artistic achievements at end of year show

Creative Arts students from Bracknell and Wokingham College celebrated their successes with friends, family and special guests at their Art and Photography Exhibition Private View.

The refectory at the Church Road campus was turned into an art gallery showcasing works by students studying Art and Design and Photography pathways.

Works on display included life drawings, paintings, mixed media pieces, models, sculptures, photography, graphic design and illustration.

The College welcomed The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Naheed Ejaz and Councillor Simon Carter, Bracknell Town Mayor to the event. Also in attendance at the event was Kate and Alison Sanders from The Arts Society Wokingham.

Some of the students received a certificate to commend them for their hard work, character and perseverance while studying. The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Naheed Ejaz and Councillor Simon Carter, Bracknell Town Mayor presented the certificates to the students.

Summer Sheppard, 18, from Bracknell, is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College. She received Star Student award for the second year of her course.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting to win an award! It was such a surprise!



“It was exciting to take part in the exhibition and see everyone’s work on display together.

“My work on display includes a sketch of a building where I asked viewers which building it was to get them to guess and get involved. For the balance module, I sketched some designs and typography onto All Saints and Swarovski bags to make them stand out and get their brand more involved.

In September, Summer will be studying a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design at the University for the Creative Arts, at their Farnham campus.



Jamie Dinkeldein, 17, from Crowthorne, is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College. He received Star Student award for the first year of his course.

He said: “I wasn’t expecting it! I’m really happy to have received the award.



“It’s been interesting taking part in the exhibition, there’s lots of work that I haven’t seen before.

“My sculpture is on display. Art has been one of my hobbies since I was 15, and I enjoyed creating lots of sculptures. I then I decided to study it at college, specialising in Graphic Design, which I’ve also done some work experience in where I’ve been creating posters.

“I talked to Councillor Simon Carter, Bracknell Town Mayor about my work on display, which was unexpected. It was really nice to speak about points of view and gave me an insight into what I do and what they associate it with, which I hadn’t thought of, I thought of it as a promotional piece to advertise skiing.

“After I’ve finished my course, next summer, I would like to study Graphic Design at university.”

Other students who received awards included:

Izzy Moriarty who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Photography Level 3 Extended Diploma, was awarded Star Student for the first year of her course.

Faith Treliving, who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Photography Level 3 Extended Diploma, was awarded Star Student for the second year of her course.

Kristina Bc who is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma, was awarded Star Student.

Councillor Simon Carter, Bracknell Town Mayor, said:

“It was an honour to represent Bracknell Town Council at your Art and Photography exhibition.



“I am extremely impressed by the art, students and staff that I had the pleasure of seeing and meeting. The skill and enthusiasm of the students are a credit to the college and Bracknell.



“I am looking forward to seeing or hearing about the students’ futures that look promising.”

The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Naheed Ejaz said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the artwork and photography of the students and was delighted to give out certificates to them.



“A few pieces of work really touched my heart, especially the work of one student who used the dandelion to depict grief. The dandelion is often associated with wishes, but to use it as such a profound metaphor was a novel idea.

“Many other pieces were of very highly-professional quality. I send my best wishes to all the students for their chosen careers and studies.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“The preview evening of our art and photography exhibition was a great success!



“All course groups displayed some excellent work from the year and enjoyed showing their friends and family around the show.



“I had lots of comments from everyone saying how impressed they were with the high standard.



“Well done to everyone for their hard work!”

