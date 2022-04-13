Students donate toiletries to Ukrainian refugees

Staff and students from Barking & Dagenham College have been organising collections of toiletries to donate to Ukrainian refugees.

The White Eagle Club in Balham put out a call on social media for Londoners to donate supplies to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland.

After hearing the call for help, Diana Aynaci, English lecturer at the College said,

“The students were very generous, and a colleague and I were given a very warm welcome when we arrived at the club. We plan to collect and deliver further donations.”

