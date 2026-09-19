Do We Actually Know What Learners Need and Employers Want? FE Soundbite 865

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 865: 19th September 2026. Do We Actually Know What Learners Need and Employers Want?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Nuffield are looking for help to find out what support young people really need to develop skills and access good jobs with a new fund. Josh Hillman, Director of Education and Emily Tanner, Programme Head for Education at Nuffield Foundation wrote an article to unpack the fund and what help they are looking for.. and how to support them. Nuffield is key for many groundbreaking employability programme research… so this is how you can get involved and help shape the support really needed by young people and what employers are really seeking too!

Meeting Employer Demand Is Key

Earlier this week, ONS released their latest labour market insights. Vacancy numbers have dropped 702,000 vacancies… There are now 2.5 unemployed people for each vacancy! Vacancy numbers are down to pre-pandemic levels!

The biggest drop in vacancies was for SMEs; businesses with one to nine employees recorded the largest quarterly fall, down 7,000 vacancies or 7.5% to 91,000, and are down 28,000 or 23.5% over the year. Outside the pandemic, that is the lowest level for this size band since late 2013. Employers, particularly SMEs.. need help.. so this compounds the importance of the Nuffield research… as not only do we need to support young people better… but also match what employers are seeking.

2.9 Million NETERs (x3 the number of NEETs)

NEETs is one thing… There are now under 1 million NEETs… but there are 2.9 million NETERs… (Not in Education, Training, Employment or Retirement.)… This measures people aged 50 to state pension age… looking at the numbers… that is x3 the number of NEETs… so we also need to build essential employability skills and meet employers’ needs at all ages!

London Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In The Country

London has updated its Local Skills Improvement Plan, as demand for digital talent surges… but London still has the highest regional unemployment rate in the country! This again highlights the need to keep LSIPs updated to meet demand… and to have the research to know what employers need and want to meet those needs!

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

First, 100,000 Placements is a Welcome Start. Who Helps Young People get to day one? By Associate Professor Deirdre Hughes, CiCi and founder of DMH Associates

Secondly, Skills for Every Future: Connecting Young People with the UK’s Workforce Needs By Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director at Pearson Qualifications

Finally, What Works to Improve Young People’s Essential Employment Skills? By Josh Hillman, Director of Education and Emily Tanner, Programme Head for Education at Nuffield Foundation

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

From October, colleges are liable for people the HR teams never hired By Jeanette Wheeler, Chief People Officer, MHR

Don’t rebuild the same programme with a different number on it By Craig Carden a Professional Member of EMCC, an Accredited Practitioner, and a CAVA assessor

Building Pathways For Adults Who Invest In Their Own Future By Ian Bennett, Group Founder and CEO, Access Training , Member of the Lifelong Education Institute

AI is Changing Education. Assessment now has to catch up By Dr. James Gupta, CEO of Synap

What’s New in the World of FE?

ONS September 2026 Labour Market: Education leads fall as UK Vacancies hit 702,000

Announcements

£22.5m Enrichment Drive Aims to cut NEET Risk Before Young People Leave School By the Department for Education (DfE)

Second Scottish DTEC at risk without Scottish Government match funding, MPs warn By the Scottish Affairs Committee

The Social Mobility Commission Blackpool NEET Study Calls For Local Partnerships, Better Transport and Smarter Data By the Social Mobility Commission

Government Agrees To Change How Student Loans Are Presented To Prospective Students By the Department for Education (DfE)

Reports

New City & Guilds Employability Report reveals Growing Human Skills Shortage As Employers Turn To AI Recruitment Tools That Prioritise Technical Skills By City & Guilds

New London Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) Launched To Tackle London’s Skills Shortages Amid Rise Of AI By BusinessLDN

Voices

By Danny O’Meara, Operations Manager, FE News and