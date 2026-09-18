Young Enterprise announces Baroness Amanda Sater as new Chair of the Board

The UK’s leading financial and enterprise education charity, Young Enterprise, has announced that Baroness Amanda Sater will become Chair of the Board of Trustees from 1st November 2026. Baroness Sater will be succeeding Simon Lewis OBE, who has chaired the Board of Trustees for the past seven years.

Baroness Sater’s appointment comes at an important time for Young Enterprise, as it marks the start of the third year of its Transforming Futures 2024-2030 strategy, with the ambition to ensure all young people can build the skills, confidence and mindset to thrive in work and life. She brings a wealth of experience, having chaired and served on several Boards, alongside significant public and private sector experience. As an entrepreneur herself, she also brings first-hand experience of the importance of enterprise and financial education in giving young people the skills, confidence and opportunities to succeed.

Baroness Sater said:

“I am delighted to be joining Young Enterprise as Chair of the Board. Thanks to the efforts and leadership of my predecessor, Simon Lewis, the charity is in a strong and robust position and able to support over 500,000 young people annually. Over the coming months, I am particularly looking forward to meeting our funders, volunteers and other stakeholders across England, Scotland and Wales, and working with the Board and the executive. Having met many of the team over the past few years, I am keen to work more closely with the talented colleagues at Young Enterprise who are deeply committed to shaping the futures of our young people.”

Simon Lewis said,

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to chair Young Enterprise for the last seven years and to see how the charity has flourished during that time. We faced a major challenge during COVID, which we came through robustly, and the charity is in very good shape, both strategically and organisationally. I am delighted to welcome Amanda Sater as our new chair. She knows Young Enterprise well and her experience, public standing and understanding of our sector will be a huge asset to the charity.

“Our message about the importance of financial literacy for young people is now part of mainstream thinking and will be embedded in the new national curriculum. Social mobility remains a continuing challenge for the UK, and the work Young Enterprise does is central to addressing this societal issue.

“I am grateful for the support of the talented and dedicated Board members during my time as Chair and many thanks to CEO Sarah Porretta and the wider YE team for their commitment and hard work.”