Open Study College Co-Founder Mark Rutter Honoured with Family Business Lifetime Achievement Award

Open Study College co-founder and chairman Mark Rutter has been recognised with a prestigious Family Business Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his outstanding contribution to the family business community and the successful growth of the company.

Mark was announced as a winner at the 2026 Family Business Lifetime Achievement Awards, organised by Family Business United, which recognise individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to their family business and the wider family business community.

Founded in 2007, Open Study College has grown from a family business into one of the UK’s leading distance learning providers, supporting more than 150,000 learners and enrolling more than 250,000 courses.

Mark has played a fundamental role in that journey, establishing the foundations of the business and guiding its growth over almost two decades.

While the award recognises Mark’s individual contribution, for him, the achievement is intrinsically linked to the people and family behind the business.

Mark Rutter, Co-Founder and Chairman of Open Study College, said:

“It’s a huge honour to receive this award and certainly not something I ever expected when we started the business nearly 20 years ago.

“Building a family business is never just about one person. It’s about the people around you, the decisions you make together and having the belief and determination to keep moving forward, even when things aren’t always straightforward.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Open Study College and, perhaps more importantly, what the business continues to become. We’ve got a brilliant team and a real purpose behind what we do, which is to help people access education and create opportunities for themselves.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey so far. This award is a great recognition of that journey, but there’s still plenty more to do.”

A lasting family business legacy

For Open Study College, Mark’s recognition represents more than an individual achievement. It reflects the values on which the business was built: long-term thinking, integrity, putting learners first and creating a business that can continue to grow for generations.

As a family-owned business, those principles remain central to the company’s approach today.

Mark has always placed the long-term success of the business ahead of personal recognition, focusing on building a sustainable organisation, developing its people and ensuring Open Study College continues to evolve alongside the changing education landscape.

The company has experienced growth in recent years as demand for flexible and accessible education has continued to increase, while investing in new technology, systems and ways of supporting learners.

Today, the business employs more than 45 people and continues to operate with the close-knit culture and family values that have been part of Open Study College since its beginnings.

Samantha Rutter-Bryant, Co-Founder and CEO said:

“Mark has never been someone who has sought recognition. His focus has always been on building the business, doing the right thing and creating something that lasts.

“That’s what makes this award particularly special. It recognises not just what Mark has achieved, but the values, commitment and sheer determination that have gone into building Open Study College over so many years.

“We couldn’t be prouder of him and what he has achieved.”

The Family Business Lifetime Achievement Award marks an important milestone in Mark’s journey, but his focus remains firmly on the future and continuing to build on the foundations established nearly two decades ago.