Rise Up Appoints Camilia Miccolis as Global Chief Commercial Officer Following International Growth

Camilia Miccolis takes on global commercial role after driving expansion across Benelux, the UK and Ireland, with regional revenue increasing by more than 100% under her leadership

Learning and Development technology company Rise Up, has appointed Camilia Miccolis as Global Chief Commercial Officer, following seven years in which she helped drive the company’s expansion across Benelux, the UK and Ireland.

Rise Up supports over 5 million learners across 600 organisations in more than 73 countries, with 120 employees and offices in London, Paris and Lisbon. Camilia’s appointment comes as women continue to increase their representation in senior leadership, accounting for 35% of leadership roles across the FTSE 350. Her move into a global C-suite role builds on a strong track record of commercial growth, having established Rise Up’s Benelux business in 2020, which now generates 10% of the company’s revenue, before taking responsibility for the UK and Ireland in 2024, where revenue has since grown by more than 100%.

As Global Chief Commercial Officer, Camilia will lead commercial strategy across Rise Up and Forge, its AI Performance Officer offering, as the company continues its international expansion.

Commenting on her new role, Camilia Miccolis said:

“Over the past seven years, I’ve helped build Rise Up across international markets, from establishing our Benelux business to leading growth in the UK and Ireland. That experience has taught me that scaling successfully requires strong commercial thinking, leadership capability and the ability to navigate change. I’m excited to take on this global role and build on the foundations we’ve established, bringing our teams, customers and markets closer together to accelerate growth and deliver greater value for organisations around the world.”

Arnaud Blachon, CEO and Co-Founder of Rise Up, said:

“Camilia has been instrumental in building Rise Up’s international business, from opening new markets to developing some of our strongest customer relationships. She knows our customers, markets and business exceptionally well, and brings extensive experience in scaling operations and driving commercial growth. As we navigate the next phase of growth, there is no one better placed to lead our commercial strategy globally and turn our ambition for Rise Up and Forge into reality.”