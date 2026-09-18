New Low Carbon Training Centre launched at North Devon College

North Devon College has teamed up with heating technology manufacturer Vaillant Group UK to open a new specialist heat pump training centre in Barnstaple, giving installers and young people in the region better access to low-carbon heating systems.

Officially opened on 15 September, the new Low Carbon Training Centre at North Devon College’s Barnstaple campus is the only Vaillant training centre in the South West beyond Bristol. This will significantly reduce the travel burden for installers and young learners based in North Devon looking to train or upskill using Vaillant’s heat pumps.

Delivered as part of a strategic partnership with Vaillant, the state-of-the-art training centre includes four training bays with a variety of possible set-ups, fitted with the latest air source heat pump technology including Vaillant’s new aroTHERM plus and Glow-worm’s new GeniaAir. It is one of only four colleges in the UK partnered with Vaillant, and the only one in the South West, giving engineers across the region access to state-of-the-art training on the latest equipment close to home.

Through the partnership, the College will deliver specialist heat pump training for current plumbing and heating professionals. It will also provide North Devon College apprentices with direct access to the Vaillant and Glow-worm technologies they will fit throughout their careers.

With North Devon and Torridge expected to build more than 1,300 new homes a year, and heat pumps set to replace gas boilers in new-build properties, the centre will help meet growing regional demand for qualified heat pump installers, assessors and technicians.

The centre was formally opened by Councillor Loki Dawson, Mayor of Barnstaple, who cut the ceremonial ribbon. He was joined by John Laramy CBE DL, Group Principal and CEO of the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group, and local installers, employers and industry partners.

At the opening event, guests toured the new facilities and took part in a Q&A on upskilling, funding support and apprenticeships. They also heard from Mike Blakely, Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group Executive Director of Partnerships and Apprenticeships, and Laura Thomas, Head of Training at Vaillant.

John Laramy CBE DL, Group Principal and CEO of the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group, said:

“It is an absolute privilege to open the new Low Carbon Training Centre today. It is a brilliant facility, built in partnership with industry and meeting the needs of the community, and this is only the start of our ambition for North Devon College.”

Mike Blakely, Group Executive Director of Partnerships and Apprenticeships, said:

“This is industry and educational partnership on show, with brilliant support from Vaillant, without whom this would not have been possible. The legacy of the work they have done is a futuristic training centre that will support apprenticeships, support industry with specialist training, and help grow the future workforce to close the skills gap we are all so aware of.”

Mayor of Barnstaple, Councillor Loki Dawson, said:

“It’s a proud day for Barnstaple. This is real investment in our local technicians and a great opportunity to expand greener options here in North Devon, without having to travel all the way to Bristol.”

Laura Thomas, Head of Training at Vaillant, said:

“Our partnership with North Devon College, like the one with Exeter College, is a genuine and authentic one. The benefit is not just having the kit in place, but the real expertise and knowledge from Vaillant and their trainers, so that we can support education, whether that is for sixth form students, apprentices, or adults already working in the industry who want to upskill for low carbon. It has been an absolutely fantastic morning.”

Jade Otty, Group Deputy Chief Executive and Senior Lead for North Devon College, said:

“It has been a really successful event. It is great to see industry, installers and the College all come together. This is going to be a game changer for installers in the local area, who no longer have to travel so far. It also shows the level of investment and why engaging with colleges matters. It is a really exciting project to be part of.”

People in the region looking to build a career in low-carbon technologies, from experienced installers switching from gas to young apprentices just starting their journey, they no longer need to go far to go further.