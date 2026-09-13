The Social Mobility Commission Blackpool NEET Study Calls For Local Partnerships, Better Transport and Smarter Data

Conversations with NEETs: Research reveals daily lives and struggles of young people in Blackpool

The Social Mobility Commission has published a new report giving voice to young people in Blackpool not in education, employment or training (NEET), which calls on the government to make solutions tailored to individuals, place-based and locally led.

Social Mobility Commission lifts the lid on the reality for young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in Blackpool

Report recommendations co-created with young people, not for them

Findings focus on four distinct ‘personas’ with different pathways and support needs for getting a job or into training

While there is substantial attention being paid to the nearly one million young people currently NEET, there has been little work that speaks directly to young people on their perceptions.

The Commission’s new report bridges this gap, having spoken directly with young people aged 16-24, local leaders, educators, employers and community organisations in Blackpool, found even within a single geographic area – their perceptions of barriers, motivations and support needed varied greatly. This proves the need for ‘national solutions’ to be rooted in an understanding of place.

Blackpool records the highest risk of young people being NEET in the North West (32.2), and the joint second highest in England. The NEET rate is nearly double that of Liverpool (17.5) and more than three times that of Manchester (10.1). Economic inactivity in Blackpool stands at 28.4%, disability claimant rates are 15.1% and 10.9% are unpaid carers – all of which are well above the national average.

The qualitative study found that both pathways to becoming NEET, the support needed and routes to employment were heavily shaped by a complex mix of a young person’s family circumstances, health and wellbeing, school experience and local labour market conditions.

The research was conducted by IFF Research using a Participatory Action Research approach, and involved 31 young people aged 16 to 24 in Blackpool: 25 who were NEET at the time of the research and 6 who had successfully transitioned into education, employment or training.

The research involved semi-ethnographic methods including walk-and-talk discussions and WhatsApp check-ins, alongside systems mapping workshops with local stakeholders and a deliberative workshop bringing together young people and practitioners to co-design recommendations.

By discussing with young people how they became NEET, the obstacles they face and what they need to get into work or training, four ‘personas’ with similar circumstances were identified:

More intensive support needs : young people managing multiple or overlapping immediate pressures such as housing instability or caring full-time for a sick or disabled relative, often furthest from work or training and focused on managing day-to-day crises.

: young people managing multiple or overlapping immediate pressures such as housing instability or caring full-time for a sick or disabled relative, often furthest from work or training and focused on managing day-to-day crises. Health issues constraining ambition: young people whose ambitions are constrained by mental or physical health conditions or neurodivergence, many of whom have qualifications and clear aspirations but struggle to access the right support.

young people whose ambitions are constrained by mental or physical health conditions or neurodivergence, many of whom have qualifications and clear aspirations but struggle to access the right support. Lack of pathway awareness: young people who were ready for work or study but don’t know how to get there, often applying for jobs repeatedly with little success and declining confidence as a result.

young people who were ready for work or study but don’t know how to get there, often applying for jobs repeatedly with little success and declining confidence as a result. Qualified but misaligned: young people with qualifications and ambition who cannot find local roles that match their skills, frequently held back poor transport and the local labour market.

The tourism industry in Blackpool dominates its job market today, offering mainly seasonal, lower-paid entry-level roles with limited progression, however there are positive signs of diversification. Careers advice in schools was widely seen by young people as having a narrow focus, leaving them feeling unprepared to navigate education and employment pathways once they left school.

A perception of a lack of exposure to different careers, combined with restricted local opportunities and transport options, further limited young people’s ambitions and ability to progress, even for those who had not faced other significant barriers. Various young people shared:

“I feel like if you’re going to study computing in Blackpool, you should know you have to move away because there’s nothing here.”

“There’s no [opportunities] for young people. It’s just seasonal.”

“That’s why I was made redundant in January…just due to cost increasing.”

Young people consistently described feeling unsupported and demotivated by mainstream employment services which they perceived as prioritising “box-ticking” and quantity of applications over tailored, practical help that recognised their circumstances:

“…you just have to apply for a certain amount [of jobs]. But that’s just resulted in me just applying to random things that I know I won’t get…” – Young person speaking about their experience at an employment service

Whereas, local voluntary sector services were praised as delivering the kind of empathetic, tailored and practical support that made a genuine difference:

“…She got me two jobs so far […] she just helped me looking for jobs and stuff and applying, tailoring my CV. About what to say, what to do, how to act, what to wear.” – Young person speaking about a service worker

A young person spoke of the demoralising cycle of repeated rejection in a limited and hyper-competitive job market:

“There’s a point where you just feel like you’re not going to get the job, so there’s no point in applying for it. When you’ve applied for so many and you hardly even get an interview or a message back.” – Young person on their confidence

The Commission co-designed the following recommendations with young people and local organisations in Blackpool:

Establish local NEET reduction partnerships , bringing together employers, local authorities, the Department for Work and Pensions, schools, colleges, health providers and voluntary sector organisations, to move away from transactional, quota-based job coaching and towards tailored, one-to-one support.

, bringing together employers, local authorities, the Department for Work and Pensions, schools, colleges, health providers and voluntary sector organisations, to move away from transactional, quota-based job coaching and towards tailored, one-to-one support. Drive regional economic growth, employer engagement and infrastructure reform, including improved and discounted transport for young people, to create more local opportunities matched to young people’s skills and qualifications.

employer engagement and infrastructure reform, including improved and discounted transport for young people, to create more local opportunities matched to young people’s skills and qualifications. Build better national and local data on complex needs, family dynamics and psychosocial resilience, to support earlier intervention and prevention before young people disengage.

Alun Francis, Chair of the Social Mobility Commission said:

“Blackpool is a remarkable place, with a stronger and more diverse economy than people imagine, but it also has a challenging number of young people who are NEET.

“Local agencies, including the public, private and voluntary sectors, are already working together to solve this. But they need a system for case loading young people, building effective relationships and coordinating efforts to remove obstacles to work. This excellent report shows why.”

Interesting data on why the Social Mobility Commission focussed on Blackpool for the research:

• Blackpool records the highest risk of young people being NEET in the North West (32.2), and the joint second highest in England. It is nearly double that of Liverpool (17.5) and more than three times that of Manchester (10.1).

• Only around a third (37.4%) of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in English and maths in 2025/26, (2nd lowest rate in England)

• 6.9% of pupils achieved no GCSEs in 2024/25 (6th highest in England)

• Nearly half (46.4%) of Key Stage 4 pupils were eligible for Free School Meals in 2024/25 (8th highest in England)

• More than one in five pupils in Blackpool were persistently missing school in 2026.

• Blackpool has the 5th highest permanent exclusion rate in England in the 2023/24 academic year.

• Economic inactivity in Blackpool stands at 28.4%, disability claimant rates are 15.1% and 10.9% are unpaid carers – all of which are well above the national average.