Students finally perform Christmas concert after school’s winter closure

PUPILS and their families had a second opportunity to celebrate the festive period at a leading North Wales school.

Ysgol Eirias rescheduled its popular Christmas concert following its cancellation in December.

Headteacher Sarah Sutton took the difficult decision to close the Colwyn Bay secondary school earlier than planned for the winter break following an isolated incident of rodent activity in one of the education blocks.

The matter was investigated and dealt with immediately, in conjunction with pest control experts, the local authority and industrial cleaners.

“The timing of the closure was unfortunate given the activities we had planned for the week before Christmas, notably the concert,” said Mrs Sutton.

“The pupils and staff had worked so hard ahead of the performance, so we are pleased it was able to go ahead, giving everyone the opportunity to celebrate belatedly and look ahead with positivity.

“The Hall was full, the students were superb and their performance was so professional, it really showcased their talent for singing and playing a wide range of instruments – the response from the audience was fantastic.”

She added: “All of the mince pies earmarked for the event were donated to local care homes and all proceeds from the concert to the school’s breakfast club – giving pupils a safe and supportive space to enjoy a free meal each morning – so we were pleased to be able to spread some festive cheer and give back to our community during what was a challenging few days.

“We again apologise for the inconvenience over the winter break and thank the students, parents, carers and staff for their support.”

Ysgol Eirias enjoyed a successful 2022 including a surge in the number of pupils attending extra-curricular sessions, having introduced designated weeks where Areas of Learning and Experience could host activities and events to encourage learning and mindfulness outside of school hours.

The school was also again named among the Top 10 Sunday Times ‘Parent Power’ high-performing schools in Wales.

