Students Gain First‑Hand Firefighting Experience at New Cross Fire Station

Protective Services students from Barking & Dagenham College were given an invaluable insight into life as a firefighter during a work experience visit to New Cross Fire Station. The day was carefully designed to help aspiring applicants gain a deeper understanding of the London Fire Brigade (LFB), the realities of the role, and the wide range of skills required to succeed in such a demanding and fast-paced profession.

The visit offered the students a rare opportunity to experience the physical, emotional and mental challenges associated with firefighting in an authentic setting. Firefighters at the station led open and honest discussions about their day-to-day responsibilities, sharing real-life experiences from incidents they have attended. They also took time to answer a wide range of questions, helping to dispel common myths about the job and clarify what the role truly involves. This gave students a balanced and realistic picture of both the rewarding aspects of the career, such as teamwork and public service, as well as the more challenging elements, including high-pressure situations and the need for quick decision-making.

Throughout the day, students participated in a series of practical activities that highlighted the importance of teamwork, communication, professionalism and adherence to operational protocols. One of the key sessions was a ‘confined space exercise’, where students wore breathing apparatus face masks and navigated restricted environments with limited senses. This exercise provided a powerful demonstration of the physical demands firefighters face during real incidents, as well as the trust required between team members when visibility and mobility are restricted.

The group also completed a ‘hose bowling activity’, which gave them hands-on experience of the strength, coordination and precision required when handling firefighting equipment under pressure. This activity helped students appreciate the importance of control and technique, as well as the physical effort involved in managing heavy and powerful equipment. In addition, a team building exercise encouraged students to plan, problem-solve and communicate effectively while working against the clock to complete a challenge. This further reinforced the importance of leadership, collaboration and clear communication in emergency response situations.

The experience left a strong and lasting impression on the group, offering both clarity and motivation for those considering a future in the fire service. It also allowed students to reflect on their own skills and identify areas for development as they progress in their studies and career planning.

Barking & Dagenham College student, Tobias Parson, commented:

“This was a fantastic day, so insightful. I really know what to expect when applying for the fire service.”

While Gwen Edwards, Sport & Protective Services Curriculum Manager at the College added:

“We were incredibly proud of how the students approached every activity with maturity, enthusiasm and determination. It was wonderful to see them fully engage with the challenges set by the firefighters and gain such meaningful insight into the profession. Experiences like this are invaluable in helping our students make informed decisions about their future careers and we’d like to thank New Cross Fire Station for hosting us.”

The College hopes to continue building strong links with the London Fire Brigade to provide further opportunities for students to explore public service careers first-hand, ensuring they are well-prepared and informed as they take their next steps into higher education, apprenticeships or employment.