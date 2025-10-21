Students get moving for National Fitness Day

Barking & Dagenham College joined the nationwide celebration of National Fitness Day with a fun-filled programme of activities designed to get students moving, trying something new, and enjoying the benefits of an active lifestyle.

The College transformed its campus into a hub of energy and excitement, with students from across departments taking part in a range of sports and fitness challenges throughout the day. From the moment the event kicked off, there was a real buzz of enthusiasm as learners tested their strength, stamina, and teamwork across a series of activities designed to suit all abilities.

Highlights included testing their power on the boxing pads, pedalling their way to a healthy treat on the smoothie bikes, competing in a lively tug of war, and taking on the rowing machines for a burst of cardio. Team sports proved especially popular, with matches in pickleball, dodgeball, volleyball, and netball bringing out plenty of friendly rivalry and team spirit. The atmosphere was one of support, encouragement, and fun – exactly what National Fitness Day aims to promote.

The event was not only about getting active, but also about raising awareness of the importance of health, wellbeing, and social connection. National Fitness Day is the UK’s most active day of the year, and Barking & Dagenham College was proud to play its part in helping students discover how enjoyable exercise can be. Staff encouraged students to view physical activity as a key part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally.

The College’s Level 2 Football Academy and Sport students played a vital role in organising and running the event. Acting as coaches, motivators, and team leaders, they kept the activities flowing smoothly and ensured that everyone felt welcome to join in. Their energy and enthusiasm helped create an inclusive, supportive environment that reflected the College’s strong sporting ethos.

Sports student Courtney Wahome, aged 17, said:

“It was such a fun day – I tried activities I’ve never done before and it really motivated me to get more active.”

Dean Cutting, Curriculum Manager for Sports Academies and Employability, added: “It was fantastic to see our sports learners assisting Emma Keegan, our Sports Centre and Commercial Hire Manager, external stakeholders and the sports centre staff on this great day and being fully engaged in their college courses. They showed their new-found knowledge by contributing, delivering and providing fun-filled experiences for other BDC learners on campus, all the while gaining valuable coaching and employability skills within the sporting sector.”

With such a strong turnout and enthusiastic response, the College looks forward to building on this success and continuing to inspire students with more opportunities to stay active, healthy, and connected throughout the year.