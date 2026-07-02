Students race to success in Go-Kart engineering challenge

Engineering and Motor Vehicle students at Barking & Dagenham College put their skills to the ultimate test this week as they took to the track in go karts they had designed and built themselves.

The annual Go Kart Competition brought months of hard work, innovation and teamwork to life, offering an exciting celebration of technical talent and hands on learning. The project formed a key part of their studies, allowing students to apply classroom knowledge to a real world engineering challenge from initial concept through to final testing.

The event showcased the full breadth of students’ abilities – from mechanical design and fabrication to problem solving, testing and performance tuning. As the karts sped around the track, spectators were treated to a thrilling display of engineering creativity and competitive spirit, with each team proudly demonstrating what they had achieved through dedication and collaboration. Teams also had to adapt and troubleshoot in real time, making adjustments to improve speed, handling and safety.

This year’s competition held special significance, as it was dedicated to the memory of Mohammed Ibrahim Miah, a much loved staff member of the College whose passion for the automotive industry inspired countless students. Ibrahim was known for his deep technical knowledge, infectious enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to helping young people grow in confidence and pursue their ambitions.

“This event was a truly fitting tribute to Ibrahim,” said Natasha Arazi, Head of Engineering, Motor Vehicle and Skills and Partnerships at Barking & Dagenham College. “He believed wholeheartedly in the power of practical learning and always encouraged students to push boundaries, try new ideas and believe in themselves. Seeing our students race the karts they built with such pride and excitement completely captured everything he stood for. Celebrating their achievements in his honour made the day incredibly special.”

In addition to honouring Ibrahim’s legacy, the competition also served as a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, helping to raise vital funds for people living with cancer and their families. In total the College raised over £250 for the charity, with contributions coming from staff, students and visitors who attended the event.

Natasha continued:

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who was involved in this event. From the students who poured their creativity into each kart, to the staff who supported them, and the community members who donated and attended.”

The event once again highlighted the power of vocational education at the College to inspire, unite and create meaningful opportunities for future engineers, and the students are already looking forward to next year’s event.