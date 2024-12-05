Students’ remarkable achievements celebrated at Tower Hamlets Education Awards

Nine outstanding New City College students were honoured at a fantastic awards ceremony held to acknowledge the hard work and achievements of young people in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

The Tower Hamlets Education Awards 2024 – organised by Tower Hamlets Council – were an opportunity to celebrate students’ successes and thank educators and families for providing the support system to help them achieve their goals.

The evening, attended by over 600 people from the local community, took place at the historic venue Troxy, in east London’s Commercial Road, and was hosted by BBC News presenter Samantha Simmonds and ITV News journalist Mahathir Pasha.

All nine nominated students from NCC’s Attlee Academy and Tower Hamlets Campus were winners in the following categories:

Best Achievers at GCSE – Nawal Ali, Zihan Qin and Xhesika Shira

Best Achievers at A Level – Talha Ibne Alam, Shafin Alam, Iman Serghini and Taseen Tanveer

Exceptional Effort – Orinta Antanaviciute and Lukasz Koceba

Deputy Principal of Tower Hamlets Campus and Attlee Academy, Jorge Castillo-Rodriguez, said: “It was truly inspiring to celebrate excellence in education and witness our students and their families being recognised for their hard work, success and remarkable achievements.

“Moments like these highlight the incredible work that teachers and support staff do at college and the impact this has in the community. This is a testimony of the importance of our collective efforts in supporting our students’ journeys.”

At the presentation, Mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman, said: “I want to extend a massive congratulations to all of our awardees. You have all performed outstandingly, doing yourselves, your families, and your borough proud.

“As a council, we are committed to supporting your educational journeys, and we recognise the significance of investing in the future of every young person in our borough.”

Deputy Mayor Maium Talukdar, Cabinet Member for Education, Youth and Lifelong Learning, said: “It is an absolute privilege to see first-hand the incredible talent, determination and hard work of our young people.

“The Tower Hamlets Education Awards is our way of saying a huge congratulations to all of our students and educators for everything they have achieved, and to look forward to what is still to come.”

Tower Hamlets Campus in Poplar, east London, has a strong focus on developing students’ employment skills, through a range of successful and innovative initiatives with top companies like KPMG, EY and Thomson Reuters.

Attlee A Level Academy in Stepney, is a campus that fosters academic and personal growth, supported by passionate teachers.