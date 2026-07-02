Student’s return to education sees them named Learner of the Year at national education awards

A learner whose resilience and determination have driven a life-changing return to education has been recognised as part of a UK-wide celebration of achievement in further education.

Nonge Bikishoni, of Bournemouth and Poole College, has been named Learner of the Year at NCFE’s Aspiration Awards 2026, in recognition of his exceptional growth, commitment, and impact on those around him.

After facing challenges including undiagnosed ADHD, mental health difficulties, and a lack of direction, Nonge returned to learning with renewed purpose, enrolling on the NCFE Level 2 Award in Support Work in Schools and Colleges. He quickly established himself as a reflective, supportive, and academically strong learner.

A defining part of his journey was his voluntary placement in a primary school, described as “lifechanging.” There, he excelled in both classroom support and specialist SEND provision, demonstrating empathy, professionalism, and a natural ability to connect with pupils. This hands-on experience not only strengthened his skills but confirmed his passion for working in education.

Speaking on his win, Nonge said:

“I was apprehensive about coming back into education because of my experiences at school. I enrolled on the Level 2 Support Work in Schools and Colleges and quite quickly, settled into it. My tutor and peers were so nice and helpful. The Award course helped give me a different view on education and encouraged me to start volunteering at a primary school and continue my studies with the Certificate course.”

Nonge’s progress has already led to new opportunities, including an offer of a teaching assistant role. He now plans to progress to Level 3 and continue towards qualifying as a teacher.

Sara Brown, Lecturer and Senior Assessor Bournemouth & Poole College, added:

“Nonge is a well deserving winner of the Learner of the Year – we are thrilled and proud of his success in the NCFE Aspiration Awards. As a college, we are passionate about unlocking the potential of every student.

“Nonge is a brilliant example of how we can improve lives through education and empower students to succeed now and in the future.”

The Learner of the Year award recognises individuals who go above and beyond to overcome challenges and inspire others through their achievements. Highly commended in this year’s awards include Orla Geeson from The Hub Educational Services, Amani Sobhi from CECOS College London, River Querelle from East Coast College, and Ela Burton from The Academy Grimsby.