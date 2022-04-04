Students set up day of fun for Comic Relief

Students from Barking & Dagenham College organised a day of fun for children to help raise over £100 for Comic Relief.

The students, who are all studying sport at the College, had spent hours planning the event, which consisted of a Dodgeball competition as well as a number of stalls such as a tin-can alley, a ‘mystery bags’ stall and the ever popular cupcake stall!

All the students needed then, were some guests. So they decided to invite children from Rush Green School along. Because of Covid, like everyone, the school children have had limited opportunities to participate in events like this, so they jumped at the chance to take part. In all, just over £100 was raised for the charity, which all the students were delighted with.

Errol Parker, Head of Sport at Barking & Dagenham College commented:

“We are really proud of our Level 1 Sport students. They put so much work into planning and organising the event for the children and it all paid off. It was a huge success. Everyone had such a great time, which was so nice to see and we got to raise money for an important cause too.”

