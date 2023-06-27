Students shine in website project for Sunshine Day Nursery!

A group of three Computing students from Burton and South Derbyshire College have used their digital and technical skills to create a website for Sunshine Day Nursery in Burton.

Level 3 Programming and App Development learners, Muhsin Razaq and Cole Mckenna worked together with Level 2 Computing learner, Niamh Griffiths using the website development and project management skills they have developed on their courses.

Students were tasked with creating the website from scratch in one week, including sourcing the information, copywriting, website structure and design.

The project came out of an appeal the College’s Computing Department made asking local employers in need of a website refresh to step forward to offer a live brief for learners to work on. Sunshine Day Nursery did not previously have a website and were delighted to work with students on the project. Other live briefs that BSDC Computing learners are currently working on include supporting local charities YESS and Mind with updating, improving and maintaining their websites.

Serena Yates, Manager of Sunshine Day Nursery said:

“My nursery has been running successfully for 34 years now but I felt it would benefit from having a website, and I wanted to give students a work experience opportunity. In just a week, the students worked together to create a wonderful website; I’m very pleased with the end product. Offering work experience to students is extremely beneficial to employers as young people are the future workforce.”

BSDC Computing learner, Muhsin Razaq commented:

“It was a challenging project – we didn’t have a lot of information at the start, so we had to do a lot of communication with the nursery to discuss their requirements. The main objective was to get accurate information, and then together, we created the structure, content and design of the website.”

Fellow Computing learner, Niamh Griffiths added: “We have enjoyed the whole experience of creating a website for a company, knowing what to add and how to make the website look. The feedback we received from the employer is that it exceeded expectations which we’re really happy about.”

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC said:

“This project has given the students involved a chance to display their dedication and talent, working collaboratively to apply digital techniques and skills with the creation of a new website. Their proficiency in website development and project management, developed through their coursework in Programming and App Development and Computing, is clearly demonstrated by the successful outcome of this project. We would like to thank Sunshine Day Nursery for giving our students the work experience opportunity, and we encourage other small businesses with website development projects to get in touch.”

