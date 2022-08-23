Students to become ‘globally engaged’ once again thanks to Turing Scheme funding

@BordersCollege will once again benefit from the Turing Scheme after another successful application, which will provide support for study and work abroad placements for their students.

Funding secured from a previous application saw a number of hospitality students and staff recently visit Centennial College in Toronto, Canada, where they joined classes in culinary skills, baking and patisserie, as well as visiting the many famous tourist attractions around the city.

Increased funding this time round will allow ten students from different subject areas, along with two members of staff, to benefit from the scheme and travel to Toronto, Canada for a once in a lifetime experience.

Students studying on apprenticeship programmes will get an insight into the way lessons are delivered in a different country, learning valuable skills that they can incorporate into their own personal development.

Potential candidates will be given the chance to apply between October and November of this year, and those most suitable will be given the opportunity to deliver presentations to staff.

Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation Katharine Mathison commented:

“We are delighted to have received funding again via the Turing Scheme. We learned a huge amount during the last excursion and hope to update the programme to allow a different group of students to benefit from this experience.

“Toronto is a huge city with so much to offer and I hope we will be able to support students on apprenticeship programmes to undertake the trip – it is a great learning opportunity for any student and I am keen that we have students from a range of different subject areas join the programme for 2023.“

The Turing Scheme, named after Alan Turing – British code breaker and mathematician, is the UK government’s scheme to provide funding for international opportunities in education and training across the world.

Replacing the old Erasmus+, it supports Global Britain by providing an opportunity for UK organisations from the higher education, further education, vocational education and training and schools sectors to offer their students, learners and pupils life-changing experiences to study or work abroad.

The project aims to enhance the learning experience of Borders College students whilst also raising the profile of the College on an international stage. The placements aim to provide students with the opportunity to engage in basic foreign language competencies relevant to each placement and promote global citizenship by developing an understanding and experience of cultures.

During the placement, students will have the opportunity to develop their core and meta-skills as well as gain valuable practice and occupational skills. They will experience different approaches to work and learning and build confidence and self-awareness.

Many students who have undertaken some international study as part of their course develop lifelong friendships and feel they have gained maturity and improved social skills through the experience.

Borders College is keen to build stronger international relationships through an open exchange of ideas, sharing good practice and development of new teaching methods and hope this programme will empower students and staff to be more innovative, creative and committed to personal and professional development as well as increase opportunities for international collaboration on joint projects and research.

