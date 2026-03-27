Students visit Met Police Counter Terrorism Unit

Protective Services students from Barking & Dagenham College were given a rare and valuable insight into specialist policing during a visit to the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Technical Search Department.

The visit offered students a first-hand look at the advanced technologies, methods and precision required in high level search operations, providing an experience beyond what can typically be taught in a classroom environment.

During the day, students were introduced to a range of specialist equipment used by officers to detect and prevent potential threats. They observed demonstrations of technical search tools and learned how cutting edge technology supports counter terrorism efforts in real world scenarios.

Officers also explained the detailed planning and strict protocols involved when conducting searches in sensitive or high risk environments. This included insight into how operations are coordinated, how risks are assessed, and how teams ensure both public safety and operational effectiveness at every stage of a search.

Students were able to speak directly with professionals working within the department, gaining valuable insight into the skills, teamwork and decision making required in this area of policing.

These conversations helped to bring the role to life, offering reflections on the challenges and responsibilities involved, as well as the sense of purpose that comes with protecting the public.

One student, Lacey Walsh, said the visit broadened her understanding of the opportunities available within the Metropolitan Police, commenting: “This experience was a great insight that opened my eyes to the different departments within the Met. It showed me that, alongside becoming a police constable, there are other career paths available, such as working as a search officer.”

The visit also strengthened links to classroom learning, helping students to contextualise their studies within real world applications.

Gwen Edwards, Sport & Protective Services Curriculum Manager at the College explained: “The students had a fantastic opportunity to see first-hand what the Search Department does and to ask direct questions. This experience links closely with their Equality & Diversity unit, particularly in understanding the impact of terrorism and the measures put in place to protect the public.”

By connecting their academic work with practical insight, students were able to deepen their understanding of both the subject matter and its wider societal importance.

The day proved to be an inspiring and informative experience, giving students a clearer perspective on the vital role counter terrorism operations play in modern policing and the wide range of career pathways available within the protective services sector. It also helped to reinforce the importance of professionalism, adaptability and collaboration, leaving students motivated to explore future opportunities within policing and related fields.