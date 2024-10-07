Sundeep pursues dream job of becoming an author

Sundeep Braich, a former AAT student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is on the path to fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a published author. Sundeep’s journey is one of resilience, passion, and a deep connection to her roots and community.

After leaving Burton on Trent at the age of eighteen to study English and Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University, Sundeep returned in 2015 to resit her GCSE Maths at BSDC. Aiming for a career change later in life, she needed a higher grade to pursue her aspirations. Her hard work paid off when she received an A grade, enabling her to study for an MSc conversion in Computer Science at the University of Birmingham.

Sundeep recalls the pivotal moment of collecting her GCSE Maths result on 25th August 2016. It was then that she noticed the angel statue outside the college, which became a symbol of hope during a challenging period in her life, following the traumatic loss of her lower right leg. This angel statue and the surrounding area hold a special place in Sundeep’s heart and became the foundation of her inspiration.

While conducting research on the war memorial outside BSDC, Sundeep discovered its connection to Anglo-Sikh history and the Sikh royal family, a heritage that resonated deeply with her own. This research, combined with her post-amputation journey, sparked the idea for her first book, ‘LegEnd: Greek, Sikh and Me’. Her draft manuscript made the top 6% of the Bridport Prize Memoir Award 2023, giving her the confidence to pursue publishing.

To equip herself with the necessary business skills, Sundeep decided to study an AAT course at BSDC. Reflecting on her decision, Sundeep shared: “AAT has helped me prepare a proposal detailing my book’s business and marketing plan for literary agents and publishers. Writing is an art, but publishing is a business.”

She sees AAT as a stepping stone to launching her own business and achieving her goal of becoming a successful author. “Mindful of the risks associated with starting a new business, I wanted to educate myself first. I’d recommend AAT to any business owner or anyone thinking about starting a business,” Sundeep added.

Sundeep’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of education and determination. Burton and South Derbyshire College are proud to have been part of her story, supporting her as she turns her dreams into reality.

For more information about Sundeep’s research of the Burton war memorial, you can read her article ‘An angel, Apollo and a Sikh princess’ on pages 22-24 in the English Heritage Volunteer Focus magazine here: Volunteer Focus Issue 23 by English Heritage – Issuu and for more information on AAT courses at BSDC, please visit the college website.