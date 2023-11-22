Sunderland College and British Esports to host National Esports Performance Campus launch event

British Esports is hosting an official launch event at the state-of-the-art National Esports Performance Campus where prospective students can find out more about Sunderland College’s leading Esports qualifications.

Hosted on Thursday 28 November (4.30-6.30pm) at ‘The Place’ in the heart of Sunderland, school leavers will have the opportunity to speak to college and British Esports staff, discover the courses on offer and tour the amazing state-of-the-art Esports, education, performance and coaching venue which boasts three dedicated Esports classrooms, as well as production and broadcast facilities and cutting-edge gaming PC’s and technology.

The event will also feature a presentation by Kalam Neale, Head of Education at British Esports, a taster session and an insight into the careers available within the Esports industry.

Sheree Rymer, Creative, Digital and Computing Faculty Director at Sunderland College, said:

“We’ve already witnessed the profound effect that industry exposure is having on our students and how this supports true vocational learning, linking education to industry, all delivered at the home of British Esports in the National Esports Performance Campus.

“This event, which is the first at the new facility, will provide a great opportunity for students to explore the campus, experience Esports, and receive valuable information to make informed decisions about their education and future career paths.

“It’s great to see that staff and students are thriving and developing having access to a resource like this in our city, and we look forward to seeing the future generation of students benefit from accessing these state-of-the art facilities when they join us here at Sunderland College.”

Previously delivered at its Bede Campus, Sunderland College’s Esports programme moved to ‘The Place’ in September 2023, a cutting-edge Esports, education and innovation hub, creating an immersive experience for young minds to flourish.

By studying at the campus, students benefit from a range of networking events delivered by British Esports and their official partners. They will rub shoulders with some of the UK’s best emerging Esports talent and business leaders throughout the duration of their studies.

The National Esports Performance Campus will help position the City of Sunderland and the North East as a leading digital hub, developing local jobs and economic growth throughout the region. To book your place at the launch event, visit here

Published in