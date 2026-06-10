Supported Interns thrive at National Memorial Arboretum

Supported Interns from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been making a positive impact at the National Memorial Arboretum, where they have been gaining valuable workplace skills while contributing to the upkeep of the site.

Since September, Daniel Hare, Wyatt Darlington and James Carrington have been based at the Arboretum, working alongside staff and volunteers within the Grounds and Landscape team. The placement has provided a real working environment, enabling the interns to build confidence, independence and key employability skills. Over the course of the year, the interns have made significant progress, becoming more confident in the workplace and fully integrated within the team.

Paul Johnson, Grounds and Landscape Manager, said: “The progress the interns have made has been fantastic. They started off quite shy, but they’ve grown in confidence and are now comfortable working alongside our wider team. The experience gives them a real understanding of the workplace, while also bringing genuine value to us as an employer.”

Throughout their placement, the interns have developed skills in communication, organisation and time management, helping them take greater responsibility and engage confidently with visitors. Karen Holland, Supported Internship Job Coach, said: “We’ve seen a real increase in confidence, organisation and communication. These are transferable skills that will support them in any future role.”

Their development has also been evident in their interactions with the public, with interns now confidently supporting visitors across the site. Lynsey Barlow, Course Leader, added: “It’s been fantastic to see their confidence grow. They’re now supporting visitors and taking on responsibilities that they wouldn’t have considered at the start of the placement.”

The supported internship programme is designed to help young people with additional needs move into sustained employment by combining classroom learning with extended work placements in real industry settings. The success of the partnership between the College and the National Memorial Arboretum highlights the value of supported internships, not only in developing essential skills for learners, but also in supporting employers to build inclusive, skilled workforces.

The College is encouraging more employers to get involved and benefit from the programme. Businesses interested in offering Supported Internships are encouraged to contact the Business Development Team at Burton and South Derbyshire College: [email protected].

Daniel Hare, Wyatt Darlington and James Carrington also featured in a video case study for the College where they showcased their newly developed skills in action. To view the video, go to: https://vimeo.com/1191106173/b05cf74769.