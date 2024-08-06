Svitlana embraces college life at BSDC

Svitlana Zghurieva, a Level 2 Hairdressing student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) @BSDCofficial, has quickly made her mark since arriving from Ukraine. Recently featured in the College’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign, Svitlana’s inspiring journey highlights the range of opportunities available at BSDC.

In her video case study for the campaign, Svitlana shared her positive experiences at BSDC, emphasising the unique opportunities the college offers.

The course has significantly boosted Svitlana’s confidence, particularly in interacting with clients. She said: “The course has definitely helped develop my confidence in talking to clients and customer service skills. It’s so important that clients trust you and can see you know what you are doing.

“I really like working with hair and making it healthy and beautiful. I especially enjoy styling, such as doing curls and platting. Next year, I am going on to do Level 3 Hairdressing and then I plan to do barbering and see where it takes me.”

During her studies, Svitlana has been gaining hands-on work experience in the College’s Innovations Salon and also took part in a three-week work placement at Toni & Guy in Malta.

Heather Jones, Curriculum Team Leader for Hair & Beauty at BSDC, expressed high praise for her student’s dedication and enthusiasm. She commented: ” Svitlana was an excellent Level 1 student and demonstrated exceptional passion from the moment she arrived. She completed external work experience, which is rare for our Level 1 students. She was also the first Level 1 student ever selected for international work experience in Malta last year. Sveta has truly become an international buddy, representing the college on a global stage.”

Beyond her hairdressing skills, Svitlana is also a dedicated member of the student council at BSDC. “I really like to make a difference and help other people. As part of this, I have helped to plan events to help to make the college more welcoming for people from other countries.”

Looking ahead, Svitlana has ambitious plans for her future. She said: “After my studies, I would like to go on and work in a salon and eventually be a self-employed hairdresser.”