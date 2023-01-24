SWC students reap the benefits from I.T. Careers Information Session

South West College (SWC) was delighted to recently host a series of incredibly informative IT Careers Information Sessions delivered at the SWC Omagh and Erne campus, and attended by current students studying on Computing and Cyber Security courses.

The primary focus of the sessions, organised by SWC, was to highlight the wide range of careers available in one of the fastest-growing industries and to open current students’ minds to the diversity of options in this exciting and ever-changing sector.

A Bring IT On interactive workshop on the exciting opportunities available in IT was delivered by Peter Waugh, Sentinus in the Omagh Campus and Jack McCready, Sentinus in the Erne Campus. The Omagh Campus students heard guest presentations from Martin Cassidy, Omagh Volunteer Centre and Claire Browne, Technical Support Officer, South West College. Erne Campus students heard from Michelle Martin, All State NI.

Attendees were informed of possible careers in the IT profession, volunteering opportunities and received valuable insight into what a day working in IT looks like. During the sessions, students also had the opportunity to work in groups and were able to interact with the guest speakers, allowing current students to make better-informed choices and gain a more in-depth insight into the industry.

Speaking at the event Jack McCready, (Sentinus) Bring IT On, said: “Bring IT On aims to inform and enthuse young people about possible careers in the IT industry. Through a combination of presentation and group work activities, the pupils were asked to consider both the benefits of an IT career and the available pathways into an IT job.

Martin Cassidy, the volunteer coordinator from Omagh Volunteer Centre, who came in to talk about how volunteering can help with gaining employment, said:

“Todays labour market is super competitive, so any experience you have to put on a CV or discuss during an interview can only help. Through volunteering you can test the water and gain experience in various roles and industries all whilst gaining valuable workplace competencies such as teamwork, leadership, communication, and for me most importantly confidence. To find out more about volunteering and the opportunities available, please visit www.omaghvolunteercentre.org.”

South West College currently offers a wide range of Computing and Cyber Security courses from Level 2 to 6, with HLA options. To find out more or to apply visit, www.swc.ac.uk/courses

