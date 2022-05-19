Syrian father opens barber business with college help following beloved wife’s death

A BARBER raising four children alone following the death of his beloved wife achieved his business dream with the support of Coleg Cambria.

Ali Suliaman Ali arrived in North Wales from Syria six years ago.

With the backing of Cambria and grant funding and mentoring advice from Business Wales, the 39 year-old has now opened a barber shop on Lord Street in Wrexham.

A participant in the REACH project – an employability and skills programme – he is thrilled to be able to return to the profession he began in the Middle East.

“I am so happy to have my own business and have received a lot of positivity from the local community,” said Ali, who lives in Rhosllanerchrugog.

“I took part in a course and have all my qualifications; the college has been very helpful, and I am grateful.

“We’ve been very busy, and I am excited to see what the future brings.”

Ali is determined to make a success of the venture for his four children, one of which is studying at Cambria’s Yale college.

ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) tutor Ceri Thomas has been on hand to guide Ali and offer support during the pandemic.

She is proud of his achievement and wishes him every success.

“Myself and other tutors who’ve taught and spent time helping Ali are so pleased for him, especially after everything he’s been through,” Ceri added.

“He works so hard and always wanted to open his own barbers in Wrexham so to see him realise that vision is truly inspiring.

“He has made a great start and is already building up a customer base, which is no surprise because he is such a lovely person – well done, Ali!”

