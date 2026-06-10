Tamzin’s return to college and path to university

A @BordersCollege student is celebrating a remarkable turnaround after overcoming early challenges in education to secure a place at Queen Margaret University to study Nursing.

Tamzin Mabon, 23, is currently studying HNC Healthcare Practice at Borders College. Living at home with her parents while her two siblings have now moved out, she has balanced her studies alongside a range of roles, including work as a bank Healthcare Support Worker, additional care roles, and part-time work in hospitality.

Tamzin’s journey with education hasn’t always been straightforward. After leaving school at 15, she enrolled at college and worked through National 4 Child Health and Social Care up to Higher level. However, undiagnosed dyslexia made studying difficult, and the shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic added further challenges.

After leaving college at 18, Tamzin moved into the care sector, gaining valuable hands-on experience in sheltered housing and home care roles. It was this experience that eventually inspired her to return to education with renewed confidence and focus.

Tamzin said:

“I struggled with my dyslexia throughout school, and it continued into college until a lecturer picked up on it. When COVID hit, I also found online learning really difficult. I came back with more experience and more confidence. I understood better what I was being taught because I had seen it in practice.”

Since returning to Borders College, Tamzin has gone from strength to strength. The combination of real-world experience and academic learning has not only boosted knowledge but helped sustain multiple roles within the care sector.

Now, Tamzin is preparing for the next step – progressing to university. The achievement marks a significant milestone and reflects the progress made since those early struggles. She is keen to encourage others who may be struggling with their studies to consider alternative paths and not feel pressured to succeed straight away.

Tamzin added:

“My studies have helped me maintain good jobs in care and build on the qualifications I already had. I feel much more confident now in my work, my classes and my placements. Leaving and coming back was the right decision for me.

“Coming straight from school isn’t for everyone. Leaving and coming back later can really benefit people, like it did for me.”

Reflecting on the journey so far, Tamzin believes that combining study with practical work experience has been key to success.

Tamzin continued:

“Working in the hospital while studying has taught me more than just working alone. I have a much better understanding now. Moving forward, my confidence and knowledge will continue to grow through both my work and my course.”

Tamzin’s story highlights the value of perseverance, support, and alternative pathways in education, demonstrating that success can come at any stage with the right mindset and opportunities.