TCS and QCS Hub Launch TCS Quantum Challenge 2023 for University Students to Solve Real-Life Business Challenges

Tata Consultancy Services’ Problem-Solving Competition to Engage the Global Quantum Research Community to Solve Business Challenges for Customers Including Marks and Spencer and EDF Energy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the launch of the TCS Quantum Challenge 2023, in partnership with Quantum Computing & Simulation Hub (QCS Hub), to crowdsource innovative solutions to real-life business challenges using quantum computing.

QCS Hub is a collaboration between seventeen UK universities, and a part of the UK National Quantum Technologies Program. Working with an extensive network of academic, industrial, and governmental partners, the QCS Hub is focused on the critical research challenges for quantum computing, across a broad range of hardware and software disciplines.

Through the TCS Quantum Challenge 2023, TCS and QCS Hub aim to engage with the global quantum research community to come up with innovative quantum computing solutions to real-life business challenges set by TCS’ clients such as Marks & Spencer and EDF Energy. Participants will include university students, researchers, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, working professionals and quantum enthusiasts worldwide.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the cloud partner for the challenge. It will provide AWS Credits to the participants, helping them experiment and build solutions to the challenge statements using AWS Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service designed to help speed up scientific research and software development for quantum computing.

The challenge is unique in that it gives the quantum research community access to large-scale, global organisations and industries, whilst solving problems using quantum computing.

Dr Harrick Vin, CTO, TCS, said,

“Working with partners across industry, academia, and the startup ecosystem, TCS has been investing in quantum computing research for over five years, which has led to progress towards advancing AI, optimization, cryptography, digital security, and more. We have also contributed to standard bodies and various government initiatives in quantum computing.

The TCS Quantum Challenge 2023 is an opportunity to solve real-world business problems faced by customers, using quantum approaches. We look forward to seeing practical and innovative approaches to these challenges for the near term, and to uncover deeper insights for the long term, that will be valuable to all stakeholders.”

Professor Dominic O’Brien, Director, QCS Hub, said,

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to the TCS Quantum Challenge, as it allows Quantum Computing to be applied to real-world business challenges. We look forward to seeing a range of successful outcomes.”

For more information and to enter the Quantum Challenge, please visit here.

