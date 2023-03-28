Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Teachers and education leaders to be questioned on ChatGPT and AI use in schools

House of Lords March 28, 2023
0 Comments
Evidence session

The Commons Science and Technology Committee focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education in the fourth session of the inquiry into the governance of artificial intelligence. MPs will hear from teachers and education leaders on the positive and negative implications of ChatGPT and other AI tools for schools and students, covering issues such as increased cheating and plagiarism but also quicker marking and better research. ChatGPT was banned from New York City schools in January. Academics will also be questioned on how educational technology could develop in the future, and how education policy may need to respond.

Witnesses

Panel One (9.30am): 

  • Daisy Christodoulou, Director of Education, No More Marking
  • Professor Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design, University College London and Director, EDUCATE

Panel Two (approx. 10.30am):

  • Dr Matthew Glanville, Head of Assessment Principles and Practice, the International Baccalaureate
  • Joel Kenyon,Science Teacher and Community Cohesion Lead, Dormers Wells High School (London)
Education, EdTech, Social impact
Topics: ,
House of Lords

