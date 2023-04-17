Teachers of tomorrow learn more about delivering art and design education

Education students learned more about sharing artistic practice in their classrooms from a guest speaker at the University.

Sarah Hunter, an experienced teacher of Design Technology, met the students to share her experiences of teaching in this subject area.

She gave examples of delivering learning outside of the classroom and gave best practice advice on taking part in teaching interviews and shared her lived experiences. The visit was organised by Dr Helen Jones, Visiting Lecturer in PGCE Art and Design Technology.

Sarah also runs Cheshire Quilts, a textile company she has set up following her departure from teaching. With a degree in Interior Design and years of experience working in the architectural industry, Sarah went on to work as a Design and Technology teacher while designing and handmaking patchwork quilts for enjoyment in her spare time.

Student Experience Representative and PGCE Art and Design Associate Teacher, Gabrielle Hardy said:

“It was valuable to have input from someone who has had professional experience in a creative industry and transferred those skills into teaching. Sarah has inspired me to explore more textiles in my practice.”

Ellie Macenzie, a student on the PGCE for Design and Technology and Art programme added:

“Sarah’s visit was very inspirational and she provided a wealth of knowledge and insight as a previous Design and Technology teacher. She brought in an abundance of useful resources to assist with planning school trips and interviews. It was great to see examples from finished Design and Technology projects as well as seeing her very talented creations from her new business venture.”

Sarah said: “It was lovely meeting the aspiring teachers and sharing my career experience and current business adventure.”

