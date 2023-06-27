Engines were roaring at Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) earlier this month as the College hosted the first-ever Technicians Trophy, competing against South and City College Birmingham (SCCB).

On Wednesday 14th June, taking place at Heart of Worcestershire Colleges (HoW College) Duckworth Centre of Engineering, HoW College and South and City College Birmingham (SCCB) went head-to-head in the Technicians Trophy 2023!

Hosted at the College’s Duckworth Centre of Engineering, two teams from SCCB and one team from HoW College (Worcester campus) competed across four practical tasks and a car logo quiz to win the Technicians Trophy which was crafted by Howard Thomas in Engineering and the Carpentry Department at HoW College.

The practical tasks included two wheel removals and changes, spark plug s remov e al, gap and refit and the teams also had to remove and fit a pair of Cylinder Head valves. The teams then took part in a 30-question car logo quiz, for every correct answer the team had 10 seconds taken off their totals across the day. SCCB Team one scored 29 out of 30, HoW College scored 26 out of 30 and SCCB Team two scored 23 out of 30.

On corrected times, SCCB Team one were declared the winners, closely followed by HoW College and SCCB Team two as runners up.

All the learners enjoyed the day and supported each other, and there are plans to roll this out across a wider group of colleges on a regular basis in the following academic year after the success of this initial event.

