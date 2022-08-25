Another ‘excellent’ set of GCSE and BTEC results for Telford College

Telford College is celebrating another ‘excellent’ set of GCSE and BTEC results, with significant improvements in English and Maths.

The overall GCSE pass rate of more than 98% was comfortably ahead of the national average, and well over a third of students achieved high grades.

Telford College also recorded its best-ever set of BTEC level two results, with a 97% pass rate across the 500 students assessed this summer.

English and Maths GCSE results were both ahead of the previous exam period in the year before Covid, and the number of Telford College students achieving high grade passes of 4 or above was 12% up on last year’s national average.

There were 100% pass rates from GCSE students in Digital Technology, Creative, Music, Health, Early Years, Sport, Hospitality & Catering, Hair & Beauty, and Aviation.

BTEC level two courses recording 100% pass rates included Aviation, Accounting, Business, Creative Media, Art and Design, Music, Bricklaying, Electrical, Teaching Assistant, Health and Social Care, Early Years Education, Sport and Public Services.

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest said:

“These are absolutely fantastic results, reflecting the hard work our students and staff have put in during a challenging couple of years. We are very proud of them.”

“Maths and English form a key part of the Government’s levelling up programme, and opens up pathways to the maximum number of courses and job opportunities.

“It’s one of the reasons we are so excited to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council and local businesses on creating a new digital skills and enterprise hub in the town’s Station Quarter, with maths at the very heart of a modern, technology-driven curriculum.”

He added:

“We look forward to seeing many of our students now progressing with us onto A levels, apprenticeships, or technical and vocational courses over the coming years.”

Last week Telford College revealed impressive A level and BTEC results, with 100% pass rates in many A level subjects, and its best-ever set of advanced level BTEC results, with a third of students achieving triple distinction grades or higher.

Telford College GCSE students, from left, Ashley Farrington, Lawrencia Awua-Ansah, Iman Abubakari and Isobelle Campbell

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest

