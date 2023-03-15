The Duke of Edinburgh Visits Portland College

Portland College today were the proud hosts of a visit from His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh as part of a two-day tour of the county meeting young people doing their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE).
To achieve a DofE Award, young people, aged 14-24, take part in activities in four sections: improving a Physical activity; learning a new Skill; Volunteering for a cause of their choice; and completing a demanding Expedition. Along the way, participants have fun, grow in resilience and self-belief, discover new talents and passions, and learn practical skills to help them in the future. DofE is a long-standing programme available to Portland learners, with many achieving their Bronze and/or Silver Awards each year. Today, The Duke of Edinburgh – who is Patron of the DofE charity – along with Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, met with Portland learners and staff and watched a demonstration in our Woodland Adventure Zone of the skills they learn while doing their DofE. His Royal Highness also saw how fully accessible the 7-metre climbing wall is, as a learner abseiled down the tower in a bespoke wheelchair.
