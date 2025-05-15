The Education Training Collective (Etc.) Named an Outstanding College Group

Staff and students came out in force to mark a milestone achievement for a Teesside college group.

The Education Training Collective (Etc.), which incorporates six colleges and training providers, has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

The top rating is recognition for Bede Sixth Form College, NETA Training, Redcar and Cleveland College, Stockton Riverside College, The Skills Academy (Billingham), and Innersummit in Gateshead.

“This is a phenomenal result for every staff member and student across the group,” said Etc.’s chief executive and group principal, Grant Glendinning. “The result represents the pinnacle of years of hard work, determination and a firm commitment by all to get us to this point.”

The Etc. is made up of a group of colleges and training providers brought together at different times over recent years to secure their futures and stabilise and strengthen local colleges for their respective communities.

Grant said:

“By coming together the providers have been able to share knowledge, skills, resources, and best practice, while also building on each site’s individual areas of expertise and strength.

“In doing this we have covered some immeasurable distance which has culminated in the whole group achieving this Outstanding result from Ofsted.”

In the report, published today, Ofsted rated the group as Outstanding for its overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes and provision for learners with high needs. Apprenticeships were rated Good.

In the outstanding report inspectors stated:

“Learners and apprentices flourish across all parts of the group. They embrace the strong sense of belonging that they experience at all campuses. They feel valued and respected, regardless of their backgrounds.”

The Ofsted inspection took place in March and covered a diverse range of subject areas.

Describing behaviour as exemplary, they found,

“learners and apprentices are extremely positive about their studies and about all aspects of life in college”.

The report highlighted the teachers’ use of “highly effective teaching strategies in their lessons” and the progress of learners, including those with high needs, and the “high-quality of careers advice and guidance” that helps prepare students for their next steps.

Inspectors commented on the strength of relationships built with employers and stakeholders, helping to shape the curriculum to meet the skills priorities of the Tees valley, including skills bootcamps for adult learners, and responding to growth areas such as renewable energy, health and social care, and professional skills.

The report noted the “very clear vision” of the group’s leaders, both when it comes to creating a “highly inclusive, supportive and welcoming culture” and in successfully attracting new investment to develop state-of-the-art facilities such as the new NETA Training centre which will sit alongside Stockton Riverside College, planned in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and supported by the Thornaby Town Deal Board.

There was also praise for the group’s facilities and resources that reflect those currently used in industry, and the opportunities given to learners to take part in “highly relevant” work experience and work-related activities as well as valuable community activities.

Jason Faulkner, Etc. deputy chief executive officer, said:

“We are blown away by today’s report and incredibly proud to know that Ofsted has recognised the drive and determination of our staff, governors and learners, across the group, to achieve the best possible results for all.

“Achieving Outstanding is amazing for our students, for our staff, our communities and stakeholders. However, it is important that we continue to be amazing and continue to deliver outstanding services as it is our duty as local colleges serving our communities.”

Stuart Blackett, chair of the Etc. governing board, said:

“This Ofsted result is massively important to us as a group of colleges and training providers. To achieve the Outstanding grade is external validation of the brilliant work that we, as governors, know the team does, each and every day.”