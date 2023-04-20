The ETF achieves matrix Standard accreditation in recognition of services to FE sector

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has been accredited to the matrix Standard in recognition of its high-quality information and guidance services to the Further Education (FE) and Training sector.

The matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering. The matrix Standard is owned by the Department of Education (DfE) and is managed by The Growth Company on its behalf.

The matrix accreditation process focused on the ETF’s regional engagement led by Tim Bevans, Director of Regional Engagement at the ETF. As well as supporting providers to deliver T Levels through the DfE-funded T Level Professional Development programme, the regional team provides an essential support service to providers, connecting them with the wider professional development support and training that the ETF offers.

The ETF’s provision of bespoke services to providers across the country was recognised throughout the report. It was noted that outcomes from recent surveys recorded 100% satisfaction from providers with information, advice and/or guidance received.

Further feedback about the impact of information, advice and/or guidance included the following:

“The impact for us [is that] guidance gets cascaded to staff, learners get the right information from knowledgeable staff – they can adapt approaches where needed.”

“The impact [is that] it gives staff confidence in an organisational approach to T Levels, and at every stage the ETF’s regional team is there to support.”

“We would not be as far down our T Level journey if it hadn’t been for the regional team.”

Commenting on the award, Dr Katerina Kolyva, Chief Executive Officer at the ETF, said:

“It’s wonderful to see the hard work and dedication of the ETF and in particular our regional engagement team, recognised through the matrix Standard accreditation. This award is a crucial acknowledgement of the high standard of service that the ETF offers to the sector, and the high value providers place on our support and advice.

“Close partnerships and strong relationships with FE and Training providers across the country are essential in helping us ensure specific training and development needs are met. We continue to work closely with the sector to deliver support and advice that is valuable, reliable and relevant in an ever-changing FE and Training landscape.”

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for the ETF and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, the ETF is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

For more information about the matrix Standard please visit www.matrixStandard.com.

