The Evolution of Learning & Development: Strategies for Organisational Success

In a recent webinar, Pash Reddy from S&P Global, Steve George from CIPD, and Rise Up Country Director for UKI & NL, Camilia Miccolis examined new strategies for ensuring L&D delivers measurable results

Employee learning and development (L&D) is one of the fastest moving aspects of people management, but it’s also one of the least discussed. Perhaps that’s because it’s a very difficult thing to get right, and it’s even harder to measure. Training, by its very nature, is an intangible concept with countless moving parts, and its effectiveness varies dramatically from business to business. How is training delivered? How is data gathered and reported? What metrics determine its success?

According to a study by Accenture, the average return on investment (ROI) for training is a staggering 353%. That means for every dollar spent, $4.53 is returned. That’s one way of looking at it. However, for every voice extolling the returns that L&D offers, there are countless others saying that ROI is a “dead metric” because L&D is simply too difficult to pin down and assess reliably.

Whichever side of the debate you fall on, one thing is for sure – L&D is not simply about training, onboarding or retention. It is instrumental to ensure compliance, drive change and transformation, onboard new starters, drive retention and create the workforce of the future in the interests of individuals as well as the organisation.

The Shifting Sands of L&D

As the role of L&D shifts, organisations are increasingly viewing it as more than just a training function; it is now a core contributor to business success. For Steve George, Head of Learning at the CIPD, L&D’s purpose has expanded, now focusing on long-term skills development rather than one-off training sessions. In his experience, this shift reflects a greater emphasis on continuous learning, where employees build capabilities that adapt to both their career growth and organisational goals. By aligning L&D with company objectives, businesses not only boost workforce competence but also gain a measurable advantage in productivity and innovation.

This change also requires L&D teams to be more agile and responsive, moving beyond traditional course-based models toward a more integrated learning approach. George highlighted how employees today are more likely to seek out knowledge independently—whether through online platforms or collaborative tools. This self-directed learning approach frees L&D teams to focus on strategic initiatives that support the organisation’s larger vision. In a climate where rapid skill acquisition is essential, L&D must now provide an environment that encourages employees to develop relevant skills at their own pace, while also ensuring these efforts align with the company’s broader priorities.

Securing Buy-In at the Top

A key challenge for L&D is securing buy-in from leadership, which Pash Reddy of S&P Global emphasised as vital for any successful strategy. Reddy noted that aligning L&D goals with the organisation’s overall objectives is essential to demonstrating value to senior leaders. Without this connection, L&D programmes risk being side-lined, perceived as peripheral rather than essential to the business. By presenting L&D as a driver of productivity and employee retention, Reddy argued, leaders are more likely to see its direct impact on business outcomes, making it easier to gain their support.

The discussion also touched on practical methods for building this alignment, from regular communications with executive teams to showcasing the outcomes of specific learning programmes. According to Reddy, using clear metrics and success stories can go a long way in proving the effectiveness of L&D efforts. When L&D leaders position their programmes as solutions to business challenges – whether it is filling skills gaps or improving performance – they not only increase their chances of securing funding but also elevate L&D’s role as a strategic partner within the organisation.

Metrics that Matter

Measuring the impact of L&D is essential for securing long-term support, and this often requires going beyond traditional metrics like completion rates. Rise Up’s own Camilia Miccolis highlighted the importance of tracking “time-to-skill” and skill acquisition rates to assess how quickly employees can apply new knowledge in their roles. These data points allow L&D leaders to demonstrate the effectiveness of training programmes in real terms, showing how employees are progressing and how those advancements contribute to broader business goals. By focusing on tangible outcomes, organisations can better understand the value of their L&D investments and make a compelling case for ongoing support.

Miccolis also spoke about the role of AI in making these metrics more accessible. AI-driven systems can track individual learning journeys in real-time, enabling L&D teams to gather insights that would be difficult to capture manually. This technology allows companies to see what learning approaches yield the best results, helping them adjust programmes accordingly. In this way, L&D can shift from simply delivering training to becoming a key resource for strategic insights, supporting a data-driven approach that appeals to decision-makers and strengthens the case for further investment in employee development.

The Impact of AI

Artificial intelligence is reshaping L&D, as it is many other industries and applications, by enabling highly personalised and adaptive learning experiences. Miccolis explained how AI makes it possible to tailor learning paths based on an employee’s progress, performance, and skill gaps. This approach allows organisations to move away from one-size-fits-all training sessions, replacing them with targeted content that directly addresses each learner’s needs. By delivering relevant training in real-time, AI not only speeds up skill acquisition but also increases engagement, as employees feel supported in areas that matter most to their roles and goals.

Reddy emphasised that AI’s potential goes beyond content delivery—it also provides critical data for understanding and optimising the learning process itself. AI tools can highlight which types of content are most effective and where learners might need additional support, creating an ongoing feedback loop that improves the quality of L&D programmes. This technology can reduce manual tracking and streamline the administration of training, freeing L&D professionals to focus on strategy. In a business environment where adaptability and fast learning are increasingly vital, AI-driven L&D offers organisations a scalable way to keep their workforce both skilled and engaged.

Building a Culture of Learning

Creating a culture of learning is just as important as the mechanism of delivery. During the webinar, Reddy discussed how a learning culture not only improves individual performance but also aligns employee growth with the organisation’s strategic goals. She emphasised the importance of initiatives that foster continuous learning, such as establishing “protected time” for training. By encouraging employees to dedicate specific periods to skill-building without interruption, organisations signal a commitment to professional development, which can increase motivation and job satisfaction.

Steve George added that building this culture requires support at all levels, particularly from senior leaders who set the tone for learning as a priority. He suggested that leaders play an active role by participating in training programmes themselves, modelling the value of development for others in the organisation. In addition, promoting peer-to-peer learning and mentoring can help embed L&D into everyday activities. By creating an environment where learning is valued and visibly practiced, organisations can cultivate a workforce that is both skilled and ready to tackle future challenges.