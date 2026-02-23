The King and Queen visit Barking & Dagenham College, along with alumni, actor Sir Idris Elba

The King and Queen were joined by the college’s alumni, actor Sir Idris Elba on a visit to Barking & Dagenham College to hear about the technical and professional education courses they provide.

Their Majesties The King and Queen joined students in a range of workshops to hear about the learning opportunities provided by the College. In the fashion, art and design, hospitality, plumbing and healthcare workshops, Their Majesties viewed, Their Majesties viewed skills students are learning to help them develop and succeed.

In Fashion, they showcased design illustrations and garment construction.

Plumbing students presented competition models built for the College’s Skills Show, which took place the week prior, explained what judges were looking for, and demonstrated copper pipe bending.

Art & Design students led creative drawing exercises using different techniques and mediums.

In the College’s high-tech Healthcare suite, guests were shown the specialist training facilities, including CPR manikins, clinical equipment, and advanced patient simulators—such as lifelike mannequins and a maternal-neonatal simulator—allowing students to practise emergency response, clinical procedures, and patient care in a realistic hospital environment.

Hospitality students prepared French fruit tartlets to high-end patisserie standards, similar to those served at a luxury afternoon tea.

During the visit, Their Majesties were greeted by Barking & Dagenham College and King’s Trust alumni, Sir Idris Elba.

A highlight of the visit was the College’s flagship creative facility, the Idris Elba Studio. Opened in 2021 in honour of distinguished alumnus Idris Elba, the studio offers professional-standard TV and film production facilities.

The state-of-the-art space includes multi-camera production studios, a virtual production wall (LED screen), industry-level edit suites and a fully equipped Foley room — providing rising local talent with hands-on experience in a real-world creative environment.

Here, Their Majesties saw demonstrations by students on the range of skills acquired at the college. Five film and media students showcased a virtual production set where their special guests were immersed within a fantasy garden environment created in real time. The experience was run and facilitated by students, controlling the environment, lighting, camera setup, and live production workflow.

Elom Baka, 17, is studying a Film and Media BTEC and was one of five media students to meet the three special guests. Passionate about breaking into the film industry, he chose the course after it was widely recommended. As part of his studies, he wrote and directed his own music video, winning a competition for his work.

Speaking about meeting The King, Queen and Sir Idris Elba, Elom said: “It was an amazing opportunity. The facilities here are brilliant and the teachers and technicians are so helpful. The digital production screen is incredible and it’s a great opportunity for us students to be able to learn with equipment that’s actually used in the film industry.

“It was such a thrill to be able to demonstrate our amazing studio to our very special guests”

Natalie Davison, Principal and CEO, Barking & Dagenham College said: “Our College exists to transform lives through belief, opportunity and skills. It was a privilege to welcome Their Majesties The King and Queen and Sir Idris Elba to showcase the extraordinary talent and ambition of our students.

“At Barking & Dagenham College, we are proud to deliver high-quality technical and professional education that responds directly to employer needs whilst championing inclusion and social mobility. From apprenticeships to higher-level qualifications, and through facilities such as our Idris Elba Studio, we are equipping students with the confidence and capability to succeed in their chosen careers.

“This visit reinforces the vital role that colleges play as anchor institutions — driving economic growth, supporting our community and creating life-changing opportunities for thousands of students every year.”

During their visit, The King and Queen unveiled a plaque to mark the visit and the 65th anniversary of Barking & Dagenham College.