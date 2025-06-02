The Progress Group named as a Times 100 Best Places to Work for consecutive year

The Progress Group has been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for 2025 — marking a second year of national recognition for its standout workplace culture and commitment to colleague wellbeing.

This prestigious list, powered by employee engagement experts WorkL, celebrates companies across the UK that go above and beyond to create exceptional working environments. The Progress Group, a leader in the education and training sector, achieved an impressive 78% Workplace Happiness Score in the 2024 WorkL survey, reinforcing the Group’s dedication to empowering and supporting its people.

“At The Progress Group, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jayne Worthington, Group CEO. “Being recognised again by The Sunday Times is a testament to the values we live by every day — care, compassion, and opportunity. It’s our belief that to truly change lives through education and training, we must first support the people who make that change happen”.

In the past 12 months alone, The Progress Group, which includes subsidiary brands Progress Schools, Progress Careers, Complete Skills Solutions and Flourish has launched new initiatives such as a Summer Friday Flex scheme. This initiative, that was trialled across four Fridays last Summer, was a roaring success, with 102 days/382.5 hours of time being gifted to colleagues, helping boost their wellbeing.

There has also been a key focus on Mental Health and wellbeing for the 200+ colleague base, with free Menopause Cafes and menopause training being made available, online meditation sessions offered to all colleagues and Group-wide initiatives for Blue Monday and Mental Health Awareness Week taking place.

And to support colleagues professionally, The Progress Group and its subsidiaries also invested an average of £3,500 per colleague on training and development between 2023-2024.

But never ones to stand still, the group of education and training specialists plans to launch new colleague initiatives in the coming months including an enhanced Summer Friday Flex scheme, ‘Duvet Days’ to banish any blues, and additional perks that reward long service.

This strong commitment to supporting colleagues’ personal and professional development is a true testament to the ethos of the Group, that colleagues come first, always.