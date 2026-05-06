Coleg Cambria Unveils Powerful Road Safety Sculpture to Save Young Lives

A DRAMATIC car crash sculpture has become the powerful centrepiece of Coleg Cambria’s new Arrive and Alive road safety campaign.

Unveiled at the college’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham, the striking “Impact Plinth” depicts a car embedded into a brick wall – a bold and permanent reminder of the devastating consequences that can follow a split-second decision behind the wheel.

Created by lecturers and students in just one week, the installation is designed to stop people in their tracks.

It now stands at the heart of Arrive and Alive, a major initiative led by Cambria and supported by North Wales Police, Wrexham County Borough Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, aimed at reducing serious vehicle incidents involving young drivers and encouraging safer driving habits.

Helping launch the campaign was Crystal Owen, whose emotional address to students brought home the real-life tragedy behind the message.

Crystal has been campaigning for the introduction of Graduated Driving Licences (GDL) since the death of her 17-year-old son Harvey Owen and his three best friends in a crash in North Wales in 2023.

Speaking directly to learners, she shared her family’s heartbreak and urged young people to recognise that road safety is about protecting lives, not restricting freedom.

She said: “We are not trying to scare you out of driving, but to be careful. I have never understood grief like this. People search for words – heartbreak, grief – none of them come close. It is like your life has imploded.

“Children are not supposed to go before their parents. What makes it unbearable is knowing this did not have to happen.”

Crystal added: “The statistics around young drivers who have just passed their test are so high, which is why we are calling for graduated driving licences.

“Harvey also lost three of his long-standing best friends that day. All gone at once. He will forever be 17. We are not just talking about laws and restrictions, but lives.”

The pilot event brought together learners, staff, emergency services and road safety partners for demonstrations, talks and workshops designed to equip young people with potentially life-saving knowledge.

At the centre of the day stood the Impact Plinth, with organisers stressing that the sculpture represents far more than a crash scene — symbolising the trauma, grief and life-changing consequences that ripple through families, friends and entire communities after a collision.

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, said: “The plinth was built in just a week, that’s the Bersham way. It makes you think and it is important for us to capture as many young minds as possible.

“We will be holding events like this twice a year with this as the centrepiece and thank our partners. This was constructed as a visual reminder, not about a car going into a wall, it’s the impact of everything that happens after that collision.

“That impact cannot be measured. Shock, fear, guilt, even anger. We care for our young people, think about the family, the phone call they may receive, or your family.

“An unexpected event can affect so many lives, and we want you to think about that.”

Driving development specialist Kate Pearson, alongside experienced instructor Stuart Walker, also spoke to learners about the importance of continuing education after passing a driving test.

Kate said: “Your first year after passing your test is crucial, when you are most likely to have a crash. It can be one decision that causes a fatal crash, so make the right ones.”

Sergeant John Prichard of the North Wales Police Roads Crime Unit added: “This is a great initiative to raise awareness and help to educate young people about the importance of staying safe on the roads.

“Sadly, young drivers are much more likely to be involved in road traffic collisions, often due to inexperience and a lack of knowledge on the risks. It’s important that new drivers are made aware of their responsibilities and of the devastating consequences that can occur.”

Throughout the day, learners also took part in demonstrations from paramedics and first responders, HGV training sessions, advanced driving workshops, police practice stops and Q&A sessions.

Anyone with concerns about road safety, or information relating to potential driving offences, is urged to contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.