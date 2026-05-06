Introducing the doctors, dentists and vets of tomorrow
Twenty seven students from Gower College Swansea are holding multiple offers to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science at university this September.
The College’s Medics, Dentists and Vets (MDV) tutorial support provision – which is part of the wider GCS Honours programme – gives students who have expressed an interest in medical sciences, veterinary science, dentistry and pharmacy an opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to apply to their chosen university.
The students have benefitted greatly from the College’s MDV tutorials as well as taking part in the Seren Academy, the Welsh Government’s programme that equips learners with the necessary tools to apply to leading institutions in Wales, the UK and across the world. They were also given the opportunity to attend weekly tutorial sessions which focus on careers, work shadowing, guest speakers and applications to university.
The College has strong links with local hospitals and other care providers and hosts regular talks from consultants, GPs and vets. Guest speakers are invited to these tutorials to discuss their role as a practicing medic, giving students a unique insight into the career they wish to pursue.
“We are delighted with the high number of offers for our students hoping to follow careers in medicine, dentistry and veterinary science this year,” says Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Fountain. “Places at these universities are highly sought after and, between them, these students have received almost 50 individual offers which is an incredible achievement – a huge well done to them all.”
“Our thanks are also extended to the teaching and support staff who always play a huge role in this continuing success – from helping with personal statements and writing references, to prepping for those all-important interviews,” adds Principal, Paul Kift.
The students are:
Medics
- Eve Barron (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the University of Cambridge
- Maya Chainey (formerly Coedcae School) who has been offered a place at the University of Edinburgh
- Lara Edwards (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the University of Liverpool
- Aslam Hoque (formerly Pentrehafod School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Demi Jones (formerly St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School) who has received multiple offers
- Lily Kearney (formerly Bishop Gore School) who has been offered a place at Queen’s University Belfast
- Olivia Kieft (formerly Cwmtawe Comprehensive School) who has received multiple offers
- Rhydian Murphy (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Verena Mahrous (formerly Birchgrove Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Daisy Squire (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Marta Szafraniec (formerly Pentrehafod School) who has been offered a place at the University of Liverpool
- Maximillian Tsang (formerly Ysgol Bryngwyn School) who has been offered a place at Hull York Medical School
- Caitlin Thomas (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Bangor University
- Lola Williams (formerly Ysgol Maesydderwen Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Bangor University
- Thomas Blackie (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the University of Bristol
Dentistry
- Leyah Nicholls (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Rachel Thomson (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Eliza Roe (formerly Coedcae School) who has been offered a place at King’s College London
Veterinary Science
- Elinor Alden (formerly Cwmtawe Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the University of Surrey
- Emily Coombs (formerly Pentrehafod School) who has been offered a place at the Harper and Keele Veterinary School
- Cerrys Morgan (formerly Penyrheol Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the University of Bristol
- Trystan Ovens (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has received multiple offers
- Sally Smith (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive School) who has received multiple offers
- Mali Thomas (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Aberystwyth University
- Abbie Williams (formerly Penyrheol Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the Royal Veterinary College
- Millie Jones (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at the University of Lancashire
- Lowri Jones (home schooled) who has been offered a place at the University of Bristol
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