The Sandwell Colleges Launch New Engineering and STEM Virtual Skills Hub for Future-Ready Training

The Sandwell Colleges have launched their new Engineering and STEM Virtual Skills Hub and Prospectus, offering a ladder of opportunity to young people, apprentices and adults, and showcasing the many roles and careers in engineering, advanced manufacturing and STEM. With a wide range of courses and qualifications across the Colleges, the Virtual Skills Hub will support individuals and employers to upskill and reskill in key growth sectors.

Working alongside local and national employers, industry specialists, schools, universities, and professional bodies, the launch took place at The Sandwell Colleges’ Engineering, Science and Manufacturing Centre in the heart of West Bromwich. The centre provides state-of-the-art facilities built to meet the skills needs of today and tomorrow.

Valued partners joined The Sandwell Colleges for the official hub launch, led by CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, with a keynote speech from West Midlands Combined Authority’s Head of Insight and Intelligence, Richard Smith, on Future Skills Needs in West Midlands Growth Plan.

An employer perspective was provided by Drywall Steels Section Ltd Technical Manager Tharinda Rathnapala whilst HR Business Partner of hydraPower dynamics, Sonia Smalling spoke alongside two College alumni who are now employed in a full-time capacity at hydraPower. Together they highlighted the value of work placements and experiences and the many benefits of college and employer partnerships.

The launch culminated with an Employer Skills Pledge signing between Drywall Steels Section Ltd and The Sandwell Colleges – a commitment to enable employer partners to show their investment in skills and help them to work more closely with the Colleges, supporting learners to be work-ready and equipped with skills for a successful career in the future.

Guests were also provided the opportunity to see learner-led demonstrations and specialist facilities such as CNC and electrical installation areas of the hub, reflecting learners’ future workplaces and equipped with professional-grade tools and machinery.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said: “Our ambition is to immerse young people and adults in real industry environments, helping to future-proof vital technical skills whilst also providing opportunities to upskill and reskill. The Engineering Virtual Skills Hub will empower us to work directly with employers to shape and deliver programmes that reflect real industry practice.”

Over the past five years, The Sandwell Colleges have invested more than £9million, transforming how learners train across the Colleges. With new welding bays, CNC machining suites, electronics and electrical installation labs mirroring the tools, technology, and processes used in modern industry all available to students. The launch was held at the Engineering, Science and Manufacturing Centre, which received investment from the Government’s Towns Fund, a further commitment into advanced engineering facilities for the area.