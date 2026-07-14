The Sandwell Colleges Recognise Outstanding Learner Achievement at Inaugural Celebrating Excellence Awards

The Sandwell Colleges proudly hosted their inaugural Celebrating Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding learner achievement across their three Colleges and seven campuses.

The evening recognised the progress, achievement and success of learners and shone a spotlight on those who embody the Colleges’ values and ‘One Team’ spirit, celebrating not only their academic achievements but also contributing positively to their peers, their communities and the wider college environment.

Inspirational stories from across the learner community were told, from apprentices accelerating their training and succeeding into careers, adult learners returning to learning to transform their future, and young people making a difference through volunteering and workplace internships enabling them to progress to bright futures.

Among the stand-out award recipients were:

Reice James – Winner of the Principal’s Award for exceptional voluntary service with Sandwell Council, West Midlands Police Cadets and St John Ambulance, alongside supporting NEET young people as a career champion.

– Winner of the Principal’s Award for exceptional voluntary service with Sandwell Council, West Midlands Police Cadets and St John Ambulance, alongside supporting NEET young people as a career champion. Pavneet Sidhu – Student of the Year, recognised for her award‑winning academic work exploring the medicinal benefits of turmeric, earning a prize from Girton College, University of Cambridge.

– Student of the Year, recognised for her award‑winning academic work exploring the medicinal benefits of turmeric, earning a prize from Girton College, University of Cambridge. Tarunjot Bhatia – Apprentice of the Year, completing a 30‑month machinist apprenticeship in just 24 months with Distinction.

– Apprentice of the Year, completing a 30‑month machinist apprenticeship in just 24 months with Distinction. Elsa Tocko Kengui – Adult Student of the Year, whose voluntary placement led to a paid role as a care worker at a local nursing home.

– Adult Student of the Year, whose voluntary placement led to a paid role as a care worker at a local nursing home. Romeo Okugbona – Foundation Learner of the Year, celebrated for his outstanding contribution as a Supported Intern at Asda Great Bridge and subsequently gaining successful employment with hydraPower dynamics.

The new awards represent the highest level of recognition for learners in the 2025/26 academic year, building on the long‑established departmental awards and the Principal’s Learner of the Month accolades. Designed in line with the Colleges’ strategic plan, Your Future Our Focus, and rooted in their values and ‘One Team’ ethos, the awards celebrate excellence in progress, achievement, knowledge, skills, behaviours for learning and wider contributions to the college community.

CEO & Principal Lisa Capper MBE praised the exceptional achievements of learners this year, stating: “This year has seen some fabulous reasons to celebrate. Our students have achieved stand‑out success winning places at universities, including great local universities, Russell Group and Oxbridge for their subject discipline, progressing to degree apprenticeships and achieving job offers with prestigious companies. As we congratulate our worthy winners, reflect on our unprecedented progress and achievements in 2025/26 and prepare for the year ahead, we look forward to building on this celebration event year‑on‑year, which is a lifetime highlight for all our winners.”

The event was made possible thanks to the dedication of colleagues who nominated learners, the support of parents and carers, and the careful deliberation of the judging panel. The Sandwell Colleges also expressed gratitude to their sponsors and partners:

Headline Sponsors: Willmott Dixon (Gold), AJB Media (Silver)

Willmott Dixon (Gold), AJB Media (Silver) Special Award Sponsors: Forward & Thinking, Pearson, NRC Contracts Ltd

Forward & Thinking, Pearson, NRC Contracts Ltd Skills Hub & Curriculum Area Sponsors: Sandwell Council, Purlos, The Cusp, Mahir’s and West Bromwich Albion Foundation

As the largest Further Education College for 16–19‑year‑olds in the West Midlands, The Sandwell Colleges continue to deliver full‑ and part‑time courses including study programmes, apprenticeships and professional qualifications from Sandwell College, Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form and Cadbury Sixth Form College.

Strong industry partnerships ensure learners develop future‑focused skills and progress confidently into employment, apprenticeships or higher education.