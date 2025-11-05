The Sheffield College is backing a national campaign championing the benefits of lifelong learning for people, society and the economy.

The college has signed the Get The Nation Learning Charter organised by the Learning and Work Institute.

Supporting the charter demonstrates a recognition of the benefits of adult learning and committing to building a future where everyone can learn throughout life.

As part of that pledge, the college is taking part in Get The Nation Learning Week from 3rd to 7th November 2025.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“There are so many benefits to equipping adults with the skills and knowledge for life and work especially given today’s rapidly changing economy.

“Transforming lives through learning boosts wellbeing, careers, communities and the economy, which is why we are proud to support this campaign.”

The Learning and Work Institute’s Adult Participation in Learning Survey 2025 reveals that too many people are locked out of learning. However, when adults do learn, they thrive.

Published at the start of Get The Nation Learning Week, the survey highlights persistent inequalities with age, class, income and when people left full time education all being key predictors of participation in learning.

Those who left school at age 18, compared to 16, are 20% more likely to take part in adult learning. Half of those who left full time education at age 16 or below haven’t engaged in learning since.

The positive impact of lifelong learning, the survey points out, includes developing new skills leading to employment or progression in a current career and improving confidence.

More than 7,000 adults – those aged 19-plus – studied at The Sheffield College during the last academic year. For some students, such as Sara Muqbil, the experience has been transformational.

Sara achieved top marks on an Access to Health Science Professions course, which she completed in 2024 having missed out on gaining any qualifications at school.

Now the 47-year-old is studying a Degree in Primary Teaching at Sheffield Hallam University and continuing to thrive.

Sara Muqbil said:

“It’s definitely intense combining a full time professional course with placement requirements and family life.

“I’m somehow managing to juggle everything, though it is challenging. My first university level assignment was nerve-wracking but I got a 1st!”

Sara explained:

“I’ve made some wonderful new friends and we all support one another through the trickier moments. I still pinch myself that I’m doing this.

“Getting hands-on experience as a student teacher on placement as part of the degree course is terrific. I can see where I’m heading and what I need to master.”

Sara decided she wanted to return to education after becoming a mum. She began by taking GCSE English Language and achieved a grade 9.

After that, Sara completed maths the following year and gained a grade 5 before progressing to the access course at the college.

“I came with nothing, just a glimmer of ambition. The amazing tutors garnered that and ensured I was supported every step of the way.”

Sara added:

“I cannot deny that returning to education later in life doesn’t bring its own challenges.

“But if you’re determined, committed to succeeding and have just enough self belief to think you can nail it, you will.”

Pictured: Staff at The Sheffield College show their support for the Get The Nation Learning Charter.