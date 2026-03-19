The Sheffield College is shortlisted for three Educate North Awards  

The Sheffield College is a finalist in three categories of an awards scheme championing the work of educational institutions in the North.

Celebrating excellence and good practice, the Educate North Awards 2026 recognise innovative projects pioneered by the region’s colleges, sixth forms and universities.

This year, the college has been shortlisted in three awards categories:

Business Engagement Award: Higher Education/Further Education Sector

Student Experience Award: Higher Education/Further Education Sector

Campaign of the Year Award

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We strive to create exceptional experiences for our students that increase confidence and inspire them to go further in their careers.

“It’s exciting to see some of our innovative work with employers and a project providing overseas experiences receiving Educate North Awards recognition.”

The Business Engagement Award: Higher Education/Further Education Sector shortlisting is for The Sheffield College and Aviva Inclusive Careers Project.

Aviva has committed, as part of the project, to structured support towards job opportunities for college students who have achieved Level 3 qualifications.

The aim is to help young people into work, address urgent skills needs and remove barriers to employment.

Specifically aimed at non-graduates, there is the potential for successful applicants on the scheme to start a degree level apprenticeship at Aviva after 18 months of employment.

Aviva, which employs 2,300 people in Sheffield, is currently recruiting its second cohort for September 2026 after backing the scheme one year-ago.

The Student Experience Award Higher Education/Further Education Sector shortlisting is for SheffCol Goes Global project which makes overseas placements accessible.

The scheme provides global placements and cultural trips to students who face socio-economic barriers. The aim is to prioritise and support young people who would traditionally miss out on travelling abroad for financial or other reasons.

Around 200 college students are visiting Asia and Europe this year following on from the 191 who took part in the Turing funded scheme last year.

The Campaign of the Year Award shortlisting is for South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub on behalf of South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership.

The South Yorkshire College Partnership led by The Sheffield College, with funds from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and support from the South Yorkshire Provider Network, formed the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.

Since the hub launched in December 2023, it has supported small to medium sized businesses (SMEs) to navigate the apprenticeship system and helped to break down barriers.

The hub has also provided advice and guidance to individuals, their families and schools, and supported apprenticeship campaigns led by the local authorities in South Yorkshire.

To date, more than 1,000 businesses have engaged with the service and over 480 people have started an apprenticeship.

The Educate North Awards winners will be announced on 7th May 2026 at a ceremony held at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

Pictured: Students relaxing in an orchid filled Zen garden in Japan on the SheffCol Goes Global project, shortlisted for an Educate North Award. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.