The Sheffield College launches new partnership with Sheffield Hospitals Charity

The Sheffield College has launched a new partnership with a leading charity as part of its wider commitment to the city and supporting local communities.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity has been chosen by the college as its charity of the year and will see students and staff supporting a raft of fundraising activities and events.

The charity provides additional funding to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust to improve the lives of people, from patients and their families to the NHS staff who take care of them.

Tina Harrison, Assistant Principal for Higher Education, The Sheffield College, who leads on the partnership, said:

“Sheffield Hospitals Charity makes a huge difference to our city. We are proud to support its inspiring and life transforming work.

“Through this new partnership, we’re not only giving back to our local communities through fundraising and volunteering but creating valuable opportunities for our students to build confidence and skills.”

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with The Sheffield College. The support of local organisations like the college makes a real and lasting difference to patients, families, and NHS staff across our city.

“It’s inspiring to see students and staff coming together to give back to their local NHS, and we’re so grateful for their commitment to helping us enhance care and support across Sheffield.”

Students from across the college will develop new skills from planning and taking part in fundraising and community activities and events, which will strengthen their CVs and UCAS applications with real-world experiences.

Health and social care students already have several fundraising activities planned which include a Sheffield College Has Talent event, an Easter egg hunt and a sponsored walk.

Meanwhile, motor vehicle students are organising a boxing and circuit challenges event whilst fitness and life sciences students are preparing to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Catering and hospitality students have made 150 jars of marmalade to sell.

The college will also be fundraising for Sheffield Hospitals Charity at its community open day taking place at City Campus on Saturday 9th May 2026 from 10am to 1pm.

Partnerships are a key theme of the college’s Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 alongside learning, people and sustainability.

As part of the plan, the college has pledged to empower its students and staff to support communities and voluntary organisations in the city involved in impactful initiatives that create lasting change and which foster social cohesion and inclusivity.

The official launch of the partnership on 4th March 2026 took place during Colleges Week. The national campaign, running from 2nd to 6th March 2026, champions the positive impact of colleges on young people and adults and their wider communities.

The college provides academic, vocational, technical and professional qualifications across five main campuses in Sheffield and has around 1,100 staff. Approximately 13,200 young people and adults studied at the college last year 2024/25.

Pictured: Freya Kingswood and Lauren Thorpe of Sheffield Hospitals Charity with students at The Sheffield College. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.