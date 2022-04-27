The University of Law launches US Bar Preparation Course

The University of Law is to launch a US Bar Preparation Course, to prepare non-US graduates and lawyers to take the New York or California bar exam.

The course, which will provide bespoke workshops to help students bridge the gap between their legal knowledge and US law, has been developed in partnership with Themis, a leading provider of bar exam preparation courses.

Especially designed for non-US law graduates and lawyers, the flexible course is offered on a part-time and online basis that allows students to choose when to study content on an adaptive study calendar, enabling them to complete the course within six to nine months.

Over this period, students will learn Civil Procedure, Constitutional Law, Contracts, Criminal Law & Procedure, Evidence, Real Property, Torts, and more. Students will be assigned a licensed Attorney Adviser who will mentor students throughout the programme.

The course will not only allow students to qualify as attorneys in New York or California, but also enhance employability opportunities and distinguish themselves as standout candidates in the market.

Students will have the choice to take the California or New York bar exam, depending on eligibility. To take the California bar exam, students must be a qualified lawyer from any common or civil law country. For the New York bar exam, students must have completed a 3-year full time on-campus, accredited LLB from a common law country, with at least 166 credits in common law.

The University of Law will also be the only UK provider of the course that offers past papers for US bar exams.

Richard Douglas, Chief Operating Officer at Themis Bar Review, said:

“​We at Themis are committed to providing innovative, adaptive, and comprehensive products to all those studying for a US bar exam.

“Our years of experience providing supplemental materials specifically tailored for foreign-educated students, combined with our history of customized programs for our partner schools, position us perfectly to guide ULaw students to US bar exam success. We are honoured to collaborate with such a prestigious institution and look forward to a productive partnership with ULaw.”

Peter Crisp, Deputy Vice Chancellor Law, at The University of Law, said:

“Law is an incredibly competitive field of work and students should be proactive in further developing their knowledge of law where possible, ultimately improving their employability.

“The US Bar Preparation Course is a chance for graduates and lawyers to make themselves stand out in the field, as well as opening the door to the possibility of an international career and other specialist areas of law. The ULaw/Themis course is also the most affordable and flexible option.”

Published in