Thousands of people to get opportunity to connect with employers this National Careers Week

A series of free virtual events are taking place in Greater Manchester to showcase career pathways in a range of roles in the public sector, from transport to the NHS, this National Careers Week.

National Careers Week takes place from 6th to 12th March and in Greater Manchester the events are happening throughout the week which will connect residents with employers and potential careers. This year’s theme for Meet Your Future National Careers Week 2023 events is ‘Careers within the Public Sector.’

There are ten live virtual sessions taking place through the week to share the range of career opportunities that are available in the public sector, including:

Routes into The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

Pathways into law with District Judge Guirguis

Career pathways with Greater Manchester Police

Your Career Journey with Transport For Greater Manchester Politics At A Glance with the Director of GMCA Mayor’s Office (Meet Your Future)

GMACS and Careers in the NHS with Health Education England.

Last year’s Careers Week helped almost 25,000 young people to connect with employers from Greater Manchester, learn about the changing labour market and different career opportunities across the city-region.

This year’s events will give thousands of young people in Greater Manchester the opportunity to virtually connect to employers and learn about working within the Public Sector. Attendees will gain knowledge about working within the public sector, as well as the skills and qualities needed to be successful in the various job roles.

Following the live virtual sessions young people (aged 11-30) are being encouraged to utilise the Greater Manchester Apprenticeship and Careers Service (GMACS) to explore more options for their future and find out about other career opportunities. With over 100,000 users, GMACS is a hub of tools, resources, opportunities, events and more – bringing together different stages of the career planning process to help young people. GMACS has been co-developed with young people and includes information and support around topics that are important to young people.

Places are still available for young people who are interested in finding out about careers within the public sector and anybody who wants to get involved can register on GMACS.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, GMCA lead for Education, Work, Skills, Apprenticeships and Digital, said:

“We want Greater Manchester to be a place where everyone can access the very best career and training opportunities, across our whole economy. “We want to make sure that everyone has access to careers guidance – whether that’s young people starting out in their careers or adults who need advice about how to progress. “I’d encourage all young people, parents and carers, and anyone wanting to progress or change their career to get involved with the events during National Careers week and reap all the benefits that come with it.”

Alongside support for young people, Greater Manchester also has a range of programmes and opportunities for adults in the city-region to upskill and progress in their careers. Thousands of residents across the city-region already access skills and training through Adult Education Budget funded courses or programmes such as Skills Bootcamps and Skills for Growth that have been designed to plug skill gaps whilst supporting businesses to grow.

