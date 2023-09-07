TIGA reveals shortlist for UK Games Education Awards 2023

TIGA, the trade association representing the UK’s video games industry, has revealed the shortlist for the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023.

These awards recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice.

The winners of the 12 categories will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Friday September 29th 2023, together with the winner of a special award that will be revealed during the programme.

Creative Assembly, the studio behind the Total War series and new FPS title Hyenas, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023. As a multi-award winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of 850 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe.

The Awards are further supported by: Gold sponsor Sumo Group, the award winning international family of game development studios; and Bronze sponsor, Lockwood Publishing.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

“The TIGA Education Awards shortlist highlights leaders in games education: outstanding students, excellent providers and good practice in education. Thank you to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor, Sumo Group, our Gold Sponsor and Lockwood Publishing, our Bronze Sponsor, for supporting excellence in skills and learning, and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 possible. We look forward to revealing the crème de la crème when we announce the winners of the Awards on September 29th.”

Sophie Bryan, Head of HR, Creative Assembly, said:

“We are pleased to sponsor yet another year of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards and to present the Creative Assembly Best Student Game Award. It is an opportunity to support and promote excellence in games education which is a priority for our Legacy Project education outreach work. Each year, through the awards, we see an incredible calibre of students and educational practice and this year is no different; congratulations to all shortlisted.”

Christina Haralambous, Group Director of Communications & Marketing, Sumo Group, said:

“Sumo Group is delighted to be sponsoring the TIGA UK Games Education Awards for 2023. Nurturing, supporting and celebrating future talent, and those that help educate that talent, is important to continue to move our industry forward. Congratulations to all those on the shortlist for these prestigious awards.”

Halli Bjornsson, CEO of Lockwood Publishing, said:

“The TIGA Games Education Awards recognise achievements and spur further progress in education and skills. Congratulations to all of our finalists and I look forward to seeing the winners.”

TIGA’s charity partner for the Games Education Awards 2023 is The Passage. The Passage’s vision is of a society where street homelessness no longer exists and where everyone has a place to call home. Founded in 1980, The Passage provides practical support and a wide range of services to help transform the lives of people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Guided by their Vincentian values, The Passage offers their clients resources and solutions to prevent or end their homelessness for good. The charity runs a modern Resource Centre in London, helping people to find routes to employment, benefits and stable accommodation; four residential projects, outreach and health services and homelessness prevention schemes. For more information or to get involved visit here.

